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Paphnuti's avatar
Paphnuti
1h

I think it's really interesting--and the right thing--that in the last year there has emerged a kind of 'new conservatism' (in an unpolitical sense) centered on the seminal documents of the Second Vatican Council with textualism and continuity, against a sort of novelty-based new progressivism based on the more, let's say "free-spirited" products of the neo-synodal processes of the last decade.

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Chris Moellering's avatar
Chris Moellering
3h

That is some good news. Having an adversarial relationship with the Nuncio is never a good thing and seemed very counter-productive from my view WAY outside those hallowed halls.

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