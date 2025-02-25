Hey everybody,
In the Tuesday Pillar Post this morning, I wrote as the opening line that Pope St. John Paul II’s death was 25 years ago, instead of 20. In a caption, I wrote that he died Feb. 2, instead of April 2.
I’m mortified. So embarrassed that I decided to write to you — in part preemptively, because otherwise you’ll be writing me to all day long.
It’s no excuse, but I will say that our exacting copy editor had a baby last night. While she’s on maternity leave, we’re gonna need to readjust our duties a little bit.
Of course, if you don’t want me to be embarrassed again, you could always help us put more eyeballs in our newsroom:
;-)
Thanks for your indulgence.
In Christ,
JDF