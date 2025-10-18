The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
1h

"... a Venezuelan man who did not identify himself interrupted the interview, insisting that questions pertaining to the Venezuelan government were not acceptable, shoving a reporter and grabbing a recorder from his hand..." Was Edgar the reporter shoved here, or were there other reporters present? Interesting interview!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture