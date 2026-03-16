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Jackie Keiser's avatar
Jackie Keiser
19m

I was reading this article - trying to be objective and thinking how terrible for the victims if true and how terrible for the Cardinal if false - though concerned there were more than one and all in the same ballpark of grabbing and touching inappropriately.

Then the 'Let me read that again' and 'Smack my head against the brick wall' sentence from the Cardinal. Denied wrong doing BUT in the second accusation of putting his hands down her shirt and leaving a $50 bill - 'he acknowledged putting the money in the woman’s sweater, but called it a “clumsy mistake” during a hug.' WHAT IN THE WORLD IS WRONG WITH HIM?

More importantly and insultingly for the victims, how could there be 'INSUFFICIENT ELEMENTS' in the Vatican 'investigation? The hands down the shirt during the hug or $50 is sufficient to not consider it assault? This is an easy one and they can't get this right........ Lord, purge Your Church leadership.

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C Reyna's avatar
C Reyna
5h

I sought the sacrament of marriage and was voluntarily laicized after a personal leave. My decision. I knew doing it the correct way would cost me, and it has. In contrast, “Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais of Baie-Comeau was accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the 2022 lawsuit. He denied the claims against him, and remained in office until 2025, when he turned 75 and submitted his resignation, per ordinary Church protocol.”

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