Cardinal Marc Ouellet took the witness stand in a Montreal court this month to reject claims of sexual assault.

While the case involves allegations from one woman, two witnesses in the case raised new allegations of sexual misconduct by the cardinal, including the claim that he once shoved his hand down a woman’s shirt without her consent.

Ouellet emphatically denied any sexual misconduct.

The case, currently being heard before the Superior Court of Quebec, is a defamation suit filed by Ouellet against the woman who initially alleged that he had assaulted her. Her allegations were first made public in a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec archdiocese.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet. Pillar file photo.

What were the initial allegations?

In 2022, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Archdiocese of Quebec, including 101 individuals saying they had been sexually abused by priests or employees of the archdiocese.

As part of that class-action lawsuit, a woman who was identified at the time only as “F.” said Cardinal Ouellet had touched her inappropriately at several occasions in 2008 and 2010, including one instance in which he touched her buttocks.

How did Ouellet respond?

Ouellet has adamantly denied the allegations. Shortly after the class-action lawsuit was filed, he sued the woman making the accusation – who was later identified as Paméla Groleau, a pastoral assistant in the archdiocese – for 100,000 Canadian dollars for defamation.

In August 2022, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had ordered a preliminary investigation into the claims, but that it found “insufficient elements” to open a formal canonical trial. Groleau’s attorney told The Pillar at that time that she believed the Vatican had mishandled her complaint.

The cardinal was never charged criminally over the allegations. He remained in his role as head of the Dicastery for Bishops until his retirement at age 78.

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What is the latest development in the story?

Ouellet and Groleau both testified in the defamation case in recent weeks. Groleau said the cardinal forcefully massaged her shoulders without consent after Mass one day, and that she subsequently felt that he was hunting her down and seeking her out at events for more than a year, until he eventually sexually assaulted her in the empty cathedral after an ordination Mass, touching her lower back and buttocks.

Ouellet said during his testimony that he considers it unfair that he is placed in the same category as priests who abuse children. He said he filed the defamation suit to defend his integratory and honor, and that any money he is awarded in the case will be given to indigenous victims of sexual assault.

What else happened during the hearings?

Three women who worked with Ouellet defended his character, describing him as caring, warm, and “fraternal in his contacts.” One woman described the archdiocese as a “family” and said warm physical greetings are common.

“We shake hands, we hug, we take each other by the shoulders, we embrace,” she said.

However, two other women who were called as witnesses for Groleau described additional incidents of what they said was inappropriate conduct from Ouellet.

One woman said that while she was preparing books for Mass one day in 1992, Ouellet, who was then a seminary rector, “rubbed his hands on my derrière.” Another woman said that in 2014, Ouellet pushed his hand inside the front of her sweater, and placed a 50-dollar bill there.

Ouellet denied wrongdoing in response to both testimonies. In the second case, he acknowledged putting the money in the woman’s sweater, but called it a “clumsy mistake” during a hug.

Were other bishops named in the initial class-action lawsuit? What happened to them?

Yes, Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais of Baie-Comeau was accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the 2022 lawsuit. He denied the claims against him, and remained in office until 2025, when he turned 75 and submitted his resignation, per ordinary Church protocol.

Two deceased bishops – Bishop Clément Fecteau of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière and Auxiliary Bishop Jean-Paul Labrie of Quebec – were also named in the lawsuit.