A couple of weeks ago, I broke my toe. Even though it was only just a very little toe — a piggy, if you will — the break is really cramping my style. It’s hard to walk and hard to stand in one place, and it’s really hard to balance. It turns out that’s mostly what my little toe was for: Helping me keep my balance.

A graylag goose, with balance. Credit: Unsplash

Which I knew, in theory. But sometimes you don’t know something deep down until it becomes so personal that you fall on your heinie, which is what happened to me the other day, when I tried to stand on one foot with a broken toe.

I have spent a lot of time in the last several years thinking about balance, and what it means, and what it takes. Not just physical balance, but something even more interior: Balance in how we spend our time, in how we speak and think, in our politics, in our relationships, and yes, in our spiritual lives.

When I was young, I thought poorly of balance, and compromise, and prudence, and that whole class of virtues that require you to stop, consider, and moderate yourself. I could grudgingly acknowledge they were useful for getting along in the world, if you’re into that kind of thing; but it was clear to me that these were the lamest kind of virtues. They’re a consolation prize for people with no passion, no conviction, no courage, and possibly no personality.

Most of the country feels that way now. I have some friends and family who are very far right and some who are very far left, and they all feel with their whole hearts that theirs is clearly the only honorable position. They also feel that the other guys forced them into it, because someone has to counterbalance all that extremism.

Even people who mean well are very much at sea these days. It’s really hard to know when to freak out, and when to chill; when to sound the alarm and when to pace ourselves. We don’t know when to protest, and when to let things ride, or when to reach out and when to denounce. We can’t tell when to draw bright lines and when to look for common ground. We have, in short, no sense of balance. People get yelled at for trying to maintain some balance.

Lately, I’ve been practicing a form of exercise which I shan’t name, because I’m just too tired to have that fight right now. Suffice it to say it sometimes requires me to stand on one foot. It requires balance. And I have learned that balance is not what I thought.

I’ve learned balance takes tremendous strength. You may think some people balance easily because they’re airy and unsubstantial, but that’s not how it works. Balance isn’t about being lightweight. On the contrary, it takes serious muscle.

This is true about other kinds of balance, as well -- intellectual balance, for instance, or emotional balance. From the outside, it may look like someone who’s not an extremist is taking the path of least resistance. But very likely, they’re keeping their balance with tremendous effort, using interior strength they’ve consciously built up with practice and discipline.

Another thing to know: Everybody shakes when they’re balancing. Shaking doesn’t mean you’re weak or uncommitted; it’s just a sign you’re actually doing the thing. Shaking is our body rapidly calculating where we are in space, and instantly compensating, making tiny but necessary positional shifts.

So if keeping your balance makes you tremble, that just means you’re doing it. Let’s say we’re talking about balance in your marriage, or in how you raise your kids, or in making political decisions. Are you sometimes trembling? That’s okay. What’s not okay is feeling too secure, like you never even have to worry if your stance is right. That’s how they get you, and next thing you know, you fall on your heinie (ask me how I know).

Another thing: When something in your life is off -- even something small, like a broken little piggy toe -- you can’t just ignore it. If you do, you’ll compensate with some other part of your body and end up hurting that part, as well. (Hello, sprained ankle on the same side as my broken toe.)

The same is true for how we process information and how we form our worldview. We are human, and not nearly as objective as we like to think; so an otherwise consistent and rational personal philosophy can easily get wildly distorted by something little: An unpleasant childhood memory, or a tussle with a nasty person, or an unchecked weakness for some specific sin. Once you become aware that some small part of yourself is broken, it’s important to care for it, so it can heal. If you ignore it, you’re likely to magnify the injury.

But here’s what I really want to tell you about. The greatest trick to keeping your balance is fixing your eye on one thing. It’s easy to get disoriented when you’re in an unstable position, so it helps to pick something in the room that doesn’t move -- a throw pillow, a thermostat -- and keep your eyes on it. It’s almost weird how helpful this is.

This is also true for . . . every other single aspect of your life. And the thing you need to fix your eye on is always the same. It’s Jesus. Jesus on the cross. The great clarifier. The great constant. The unchanging lover, the unfailing giver, the unwavering source of all that is good, the unflinching calmer of storms, the effortless annihilator of nonsense. Stat crux dum volvitur orbis. I don’t know anything about the Carthusians other than their motto, but when I first heard it, it went straight through me: The cross stands while the world turns.

Yes it does.

Whatever else is going on to rock your world, keep your eyes fixed on the cross, and you will not fall down.

Keep your eye on the pie

The Pillar has asked me to write essays, and then to add on a little related recipe at the end.

Can do! I like food, and I like writing about it.

In this first essay, I encouraged the people of God to keep their eye on the cross. That will give you peace, which is what we all want. The other thing we all want is pie.

As it happens, I am extremely good at making pie crust, and you can be, too, just in time for Thanksgiving. It’s a tremendous pain in the neck the first few times, but it gets easier each time, and the results are reliable and excellent. Your goal is to get the ingredients combined but not smooshed. If you smoosh pie dough, it will avenge itself by coming out gummy, rather than light, flaky, and buttery. Balance! See?

Here’s how to do it, in excruciating detail (and I will add a streamlined recipe at the end, without all the yapping):

Half an hour to 24 hours before you want to make the dough, put one-and-a-half sticks of butter (12 tablespoons) in the freezer.

When you’re ready to make the dough, fill a cup with water and throw an ice cube in it.

In a large bowl, mix together 2-1/2 cups of flour and half a teaspoon of salt.

Hey, don’t measure the flour by scooping it up with the measuring cup. This will compact the flour and add much more flour than you may realize. Instead, use a spoon or smaller measuring cup to scoop the flour up, and then lightly dump it into the measuring cup you’re actually measuring with. Keep doing this until the measuring cup is overflowing, and then lightly scrape and level off the excess with a butter knife. It’s a pain in the neck, but it will give you a much more accurate measurement. If you want to be even more accurate, you can measure by weight with a kitchen scale. If you’re a COMMUNIST. But this is America, so we scoop and dump, and we use a measuring cup shaped like Garfield if we want to.

Next, take your butter out of the freezer and, using a box grater, shred it right into the flour and salt. This, too, is a tremendous pain in the neck, and gets greasy toward the end. Persist. You want the butter to keep its integrity and not melt until it’s actually in the oven.

Lightly crumble the flour, salt, and butter together with your hands until it’s consistently combined. Do not smoosh it! Just sort of rustle it around with your fingers until it looks the same all the way through.

Then sprinkle the chilled water over the flour-butter combination, a little at a time. Depending on — oh, depending on lots of things — you will probably use about half a cup of water, but it may be more or less.

When you’ve sprinkled about half of it, grab it and lightly press it into a lump. Treat it like it’s a mine that might explode. Keep sprinkling water and lightly pressing it together until most of it is in one lump. It’s okay if there is some flour mixture still unincorporated.

Put a piece of parchment paper on the counter and sprinkle it with more flour. For your bottom crust, break off about 2/3 from your lump of dough and put it on the parchment paper. Starting in the middle of the lump, roll outward. Don’t roll back and forth; just roll from the center outward.

There’s no magic in the physics of this; it just limits how much smooshing the dough undergoes.

Keep rolling it outward until it’s really thin, like 1/8 of an inch. If pieces break off, just put them back in the middle of the dough and roll them into the rest of it. Keep doing this until you have a shape (it doesn’t have to be round) that’s about the same thickness all over, and slightly bigger than the pie plate you’re using.

Set the pie plate upside down on top of the dough, flip the whole thing over, including the parchment paper. Carefully encourage the dough to seat itself into the shape of the pie plate, and then peel the parchment paper off. Then take a sharp knife and trim away the excess dough around the edge, just like Amelia Bedelia.

If there are gaps or cracks, you can fix them with a dab of water and some gentle stretching and/or patching of the dough.

Now you can fill your pie (I assume you’re making apple pie, which is the best kind of pie, please), and then make the top crust. Add the scraps you trimmed off the bottom crust to the remaining lump of dough and roll it out on floured parchment paper, like you did before, until it’s the right shape.

You can crimp the two crusts together by pressing all around the edge with a floured fork. Or, for a pretty, fluted edge, you can slide the tip of one finger under the edge of the bottom crust and use your thumb and index finger of your other hand to press the top crust over it, and do this all the way around.

That sounds weird, but I don’t know how else to describe it.

Vent the crust by piercing it a few times with a fork, and/or make some small slashes in the center with a sharp knife. This lets steam escape so it doesn’t stay inside and make everything soggy.

If your top crust is falling apart and is too patchy and broken to roll out into a single sheet, don’t worry!

This is salvageable!

Roll out as much dough as you can and use a cookie cutter to make lots of little pieces, and lay them all over the top of the pie, slightly overlapping if possible. Depending on the shape, this often looks very fancy, especially if you glaze it.

Or if the main crust is fine but the edge is a mess, you can easily disguise this by adding little balls of dough all the way around (stick them on with water), or little shapes cut out with a cookie cutter, or a long snake of dough twisted up, etc. Nobody will know this wasn’t the original plan.

The glaze is optional, but it really dresses a pie up. Beat up an egg or two with a little bit of water and brush this all over the top crust with a pastry brush, all the way to the edge, and then sprinkle it all with a little sugar. The egg gives it a rich color and shine, and the sugar gives it, well, sugar. Sweet and sparkly. You can also use just egg white and water, for less color but more shine.

Once you get the hang of the basic crust, fancier decorations like basket weaves, leaves, rosettes, twists, and so on are actually really easy, but look difficult.There are few things more satisfying than making a beautiful pie for someone you love, or someone you want to impress.

You can make a pie ahead of time and freeze it unbaked, but don’t thaw it before you bake it.

If you bake it and then freeze it, thaw it and serve it at room temperature, rather than attempting to warm it up. You can also make the dough and freeze it and then thaw and roll it out later, but you will need to show it who’s boss, because it will want to fall into clumps as it thaws, but you also don’t want to let it thaw completely, because the butter will melt. Balance! In any case, don’t be stingy with the plastic wrap when you freeze or refrigerate it.

PIE CRUST RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

2-½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp salt

1-½ sticks (12 Tbs) butter, frozen

¼-½ cup water, with an ice cube

DIRECTIONS: