In the air, on the road to synodality

Hey everybody,

It's a Tuesday, but you're not really reading The Tuesday Pillar Post.

Why not? Because I'm in transit right now, on my way to Rome to cover the second half of the first part of the Roman segment of the global synod on synodality.

We’ve got a lot of good reporting taking shape.

So this is effectively a request for prayers as The Pillar continues to cover the most important issues in the Church right now, and to cover what's unfolding in Rome at the synod on synodality.

(and if you’re in Rome, and you want to grab a coffee or something, email me.)

Here's what we've covered in the past few days:

First, an insightful analysis from Filipe D'Avillez on whether the pope is planning to attend the UN's climate summit next month - and what he might hope to accomplish.

Next, the Vatican's Dicastery for Communications told reporters Friday that synodal records and reports were posted on an unsecured server because some participants were having trouble with passwords.

Then, Catholic school students in Melbourne, Australia are fighting a ban on mullets in their school. And it turns out that mullets have a fascinating history in the culture and identity of Australia.

Most important, the Church has asked Catholics around the world to pray and fast today for peace in the Holy Land. Please join us at The Pillar in doing exactly that. Fast. Stop by an adoration chapel. Go to Mass. Ask the Lord to bring peace to suffering people.

“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” says St. James.

We'll have more for you, from Rome and around the globe, in the days to come.

In the meantime, please be assured of our prayers. And please pray for us. We need it.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar