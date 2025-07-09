The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
40m

"But if there’s a diocese in the Netherlands in which these services are justified, it’s Groningen, because you have [only about] 20 priests for the whole north of the country"

??? The diocese is smaller than Connecticut. You could drive from the sea to the German border in less than two hours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
2h

“For his part, Cornelissen also downplayed talk of a merger at the press conference saying that “'I was not asked in any way to work on a merger or anything like that. The diocese can just function, otherwise they would not have appointed me. A diocese does not have to be mega-large… We can’t end up in a situation of vulnerability, but I am an optimist: I trust in the work of the Holy Spirit.””

Perhaps there is hope for Steubenville, Ohio USA with many more priests per soul and only arguable economies of scale to buttress Cardinal Pierre’s and Columbus Bishop Fernandes’ “justification”. Especially as silence persists and Cardinal Pierre moves closer to retirement. 🙏 for Steubenville. Come Holy Spirit. 🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture