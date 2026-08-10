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Andrew Torrey, LC's avatar
Andrew Torrey, LC
18h

Thanks Filipe, very beautifully written, an enjoyable read. Really funny how we just happened to run into each other at that Mass in a small chapel on the Portuguese coast, who would've thought! (I didn't ask Filipe to write this :-)

Everyone should try Surf & Pray! Jesus is also in the waves.

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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
14h

//Some observers have argued that the community should have been suppressed, and raised questions about whether the Vatican’s intended reforms have yet had their intended effect.

For his part, Torrey pointed to projects like Surf & Pray as a sign of some renewal in his religious community. And the priest told The Pillar that he believes the order’s history is “a story of redemption.”//

I realize this isn't the focus of this story--this apostolate sounds very cool--but I would love to see The Pillar do some reporting on this. What reforms were ordered, and how have they been implemented? Has the order actually moved away from revering Macial, and how have they reevaluated their formation, knowing what we do now about why Macial set it up as he did? What are the signs of renewal and redemption that Fr. Torrey mentions here? What did the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life set up as benchmarks for evaluating the reform of the order?

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