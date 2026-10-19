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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
2h

I don’t understand how you want that interior after spending $35 million. Is it that expensive or hard to just add any sort of color to the interior?

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Karen's avatar
Karen
2h

Regarding the interior, my (small) experience with church building in phoenix is that the primary structure is constructed and details are added later as you might see stained glass windows with the name of the family who sponsored them, or stations of the cross similarly. So the drawing of this interior is meant more to support construction budgeting than the finished “look”. Not every build has the deep pocket support to end up with St Michael’s Abbey in California fully funded at first pass.

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