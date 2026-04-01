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Hans's avatar
Hans
4d

“Most (71%) reside in cities, while a minority (29%) live in the countryside.”

The general population distribution in France is 83% urban and 17% rural, so the average rural person is more likely to enter the Church than the average urban person.

https://www.worldometers.info/demographics/france-demographics/

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Davide's avatar
Davide
4d

Quanto piacciono a Luke i numeri e le statistiche!!! 🤣

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