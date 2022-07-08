Introducing: The Pillar In-Depth

The Pillar is launching a new podcast this month. “The Pillar In-Depth” is a Catholic storytelling podcast that will spend extra time on important and controversial topics— and with the people affected by them. Our host is longtime Catholic journalist Kate Olivera.



Our first season is about the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Kate will ask why it can be so hard for a lot of us to have conversations about abortion— especially with people who disagree with us. She will also share voices and experiences related to abortion and pro-life advocacy.

Search for “The Pillar In-Depth” on your favorite podcast app and subscribe today.