The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SPM's avatar
SPM
1h

I am not sure there is in practice such a thing as a "general deterrent." People rarely make decisions based on the possible negative consequences of their actions. If going to hell is not a deterrent, would an extra year in prison be? I believe the research shows that what deters people is the certainty of being caught, not the harshness of the potential punishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture