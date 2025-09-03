Nearly four weeks after being kidnapped in Haiti, Irish-born missionary Gena Heraty has been safely released, along with the seven other people abducted with her.

Gena Heraty. Credit: Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos.

Share

Heraty was kidnapped August 3 at the orphanage she oversees, along with seven other people, including a three-year-old child with special needs.

“We can confirm that Gena Heraty and the seven Haitian nationals have now been released and reunited with their loved ones,” said an August 29 statement from Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (Our Little Brothers and Sisters), the Christian-inspired organization in charge of the orphanage.

“This has been an extremely traumatic episode for all involved. Thankfully, it has come to a safe resolution.”

Media reports said Heraty was released August 29 and is currently in the hospital being treated for malnutrition, but is otherwise healthy after her nearly four-week captivity.

No details about the circumstances of the release have been disclosed. The identities of the seven Haitian nationals were not revealed by NPH International.

In a separate statement, the Heraty family expressed relief at the liberation of the hostages and thanked all those who worked for a solution, especially Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Harris and Irish Ambassador to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Irish government officials have said they did not pay any ransom money for Heraty’s release, the Irish Times reported.

Originally from Westport, Ireland, Heraty has been a missionary in Haiti since 1993. She oversees an orphanage and residential home for children with special needs in Kenscoff, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.

She was among eight people abducted from the orphanage on the afternoon of August 3, during an invasion by armed men, believed to be members of a gang.

For 26 days, there had been no news regarding the whereabouts of the hostages. Pope Leo XIV pled for their release on August 10, also asking “for the concrete support of the international community in creating social and institutional conditions that will allow Haitians to live in peace.”

Leave a comment

Annabelle Pierre is among the children whose lives have been touched by Heraty and her work.

Pierre was born in 1993, the same year Heraty arrived in Haiti, and was raised at the orphanage by Heraty.

“My relationship with Gena is like mother and daughter. She is part of my life,” Pierre told The Pillar.

As an adult, Pierre has been a volunteer alongside Heraty, helping people with disabilities.

“She is a role model for me and many other people, a good influence in my life. She gives all her love for her children,” Pierre said.

Pierre said she spent every day of Heraty's captivity praying for her safety and posting messages about her on social media. She liked to believe that Heraty was keeping calm.

“Those criminals only want to get money. That's their goal,” she said.

Last month’s kidnapping is not the first time Heraty has encountered violence in Haiti. In 2013, she was attacked with a hammer in an attempted robbery. Two men broke into the orphanage, according to reports at the time. Heraty managed to survive the attack, but an unarmed watchman on site was killed.

Gang violence is common in Haiti, where more than 80% of the population lives in poverty. United Nations estimates suggest that nearly 350 people were kidnapped in the country in the first half of this year alone. Port-au-Prince is particularly dangerous, with some 85% of the city controlled by armed groups, according to United Nations figures.

The violence has led missionaries and other Christian ministries to shut down their operations in Kenscoff in recent months.

One priest who used to live and work in the area told The Pillar that gangs took control of Kenscoff seven months ago.

Things got so bad, he said, that he had to leave his parish in April of this year.

“Almost all parishes were shut down in Kenscoff. We needed to move elsewhere under threats of criminals,” he said.

NPH International has confirmed to The Pillar that while its activities had been frozen while the hostages were in captivity, it has now resumed its work, but with the children moved to a new, undisclosed location for their safety.