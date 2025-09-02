The German synodal way project is about to enter a decisive phase.

Workers set up the stage for the fifth plenary assembly of the synodal way in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 7, 2023. © Synodaler Weg/Maximilian von Lachner.

Readers who haven’t been following the initiative’s every twist and turn might be surprised by this. They may recall that the synodal way formally ended in 2023.

So how can it be approaching a critical moment now?

Despite officially concluding two years ago, the project is about to enter a crucial period in which the fate of its many resolutions — in particular, its call for the creation of a permanent synodal body — is likely to be decided.

Let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead for the Church in Germany in the coming months.

The opening Mass of the first synodal assembly of the German synodal way on Jan. 30, 2020, at Frankfurt Cathedral. © Synodaler Weg/Malzkorn.

What’s the synodal way, again?

Before we look at upcoming developments, a quick review of the synodal way initiative might be useful.

Amid a devastating abuse crisis, the German bishops’ conference and the lay Central Committee of German Catholics (known by its German initials, ZdK) announced in 2019 the launch of a “Synodale Weg” (synodal way or path).

The synodal way was not a synod in terms of Church law, but a unique project with an ambiguous status. While its supporters declared that its resolutions would be binding on Germany’s dioceses, the Vatican insisted it had no such authority.

The synodal way brought together the German bishops and select lay people at five assemblies between 2020 and 2023. Participants endorsed 150 pages of resolutions that included appeals for women deacons, a re-examination of priestly celibacy, lay preaching at Masses, a larger lay role in selecting bishops, and a revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on homosexuality.

Perhaps the single most significant resolution called for the creation of a temporary body of bishops and lay people called the “synodal committee.” This would monitor the implementation of synodal way resolutions in dioceses and pave the way for the establishment of a permanent “synodal council” by March 2026.

This permanent body, also consisting of bishops and laity, would replace an existing organ known as the Joint Conference, which has brought together representatives of the bishops’ conference and the ZdK periodically since 1976.

According to the resolution approved in 2022, the synodal council would “take fundamental decisions of supradiocesan significance on pastoral planning, future perspectives of the Church, and financial and budgetary matters of the Church that are not decided at diocesan level.”

The synodal way as a whole — and the synodal council proposal in particular — triggered a series of Vatican interventions. They culminated in a 2024 undertaking by the German bishops that the initiative would be developed “in accordance with the ecclesiology of Vatican Council II, the requirements of canon law, and the results of the global synod, and will subsequently be submitted to the Holy See for approval.”

Caption: Members of Germany’s synodal committee meet in Mainz on June 14-15, 2024. © Deutsche Bischofskonferenz/Ewelina Sowa.

A crucial three months

The synodal way formally concluded on March 11, 2023, at the end of its fifth plenary assembly in Frankfurt.

But the project’s architects saw it more as a free-flowing process than a conventional initiative with a clear beginning and end. When the synodal way officially ended, the synodal committee promptly took up its work, holding its inaugural meeting on Nov. 10, 2023.

The committee is due to hold its fifth plenary meeting Nov. 21 in Fulda, at which it is expected to approve the statutes of the permanent synodal body. This body is no longer known as the “synodal council,” after the Vatican objected to the term. It is now referred to, somewhat vaguely, as the “permanent synodal body at the national level.”

The precise scope of the body’s proposed powers is currently unknown and likely subject to continued negotiation with the Vatican.

The Nov. 21 meeting will mark the start of a critical three months for the synodal way initiative.

On Jan. 29-31, 2026, synodal way participants will meet for a sixth and final assembly in Stuttgart. Almost three years after the synodal way finished its substantive work, members will “evaluate the implementation of the results of the synodal way.” The fate of the permanent synodal body is likely to be high on their agenda.

Anxieties seem to be rising ahead of the (self-imposed) March 2026 deadline for the permanent body’s creation.

In an Aug. 29 interview with the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Irme Stetter-Karp lamented a lack of commitment to the synodal way project among some bishops.

Stetter-Karp, the president of the ZdK and co-president of the synodal way, was referring not only to the four diocesan bishops who have consistently refused to engage with the synodal way’s post-2023 initiatives, but also to a wider group she believes is less than wholeheartedly dedicated to the project.

She declined to name names, but said: “Those concerned should know: we are aware of this. And the lay representatives in the dioceses will very easily be able to find out which bishops had something else, something more important, to do on the dates that had been set long ago.”

“These few bishops — I say this quite clearly — are damaging with their behavior the reputation of the entire bishops’ conference, whose ability and willingness to act jointly and in solidarity is already in doubt.”

Stetter-Karp also cited the mixed response among diocesan bishops to a recent official handout on blessings for unmarried and same-sex couples, estimating that “the guidance is only being applied in about half of the 27 dioceses” in Germany.

Up to now, she said, the ZdK had been reserved in its criticism of the bishops, believing that “when two people argue in Germany, the third person in Rome rejoices.”

“But I think that now, before the sixth and final synodal assembly at the end of January, the cards need to be laid on the table,” she said.

A worker sets up the stage for the fifth plenary assembly of the synodal way in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 7, 2023. © Synodaler Weg/Maximilian von Lachner.

An end or a beginning?

The January 2026 meeting in Frankfurt is billed as the final plenary assembly of the synodal way. It will provide a coda to the assemblies held between 2019 and 2023, offering a chance to assess the project’s successes and failures in the last three years.

In that sense, the synodal way initiative is finishing. From now on, Catholic commentators are likely to speak about it in the past tense. Eventually, it will no longer be the terrain of journalists, but of historians.

But if the project’s champions get their way, then the synodal way will — in another sense — be just beginning.

If the Vatican approves the creation of a permanent synodal body with substantial powers, the synodal way arguably will become an enduring feature in the landscape of German Catholicism.

What does that mean? At the broadest level, it would mean that the Church in Germany is no longer directed by the bishops with the help of a network of lay committees. Instead, it would be directed in future by the bishops and the network of lay committees.

That might seem like a subtle distinction, but a powerful permanent synodal body at a national level would alter the balance of German Catholicism, institutionalizing the ZdK’s expanded influence.

But there’s a chance that the synodal way’s organizers won’t get their way. The Vatican might insist that the new permanent synodal body has strictly limited powers.

German bishops’ conference chairman Bishop Georg Bätzing, who is up for re-election in March 2026, has long acknowledged this is a possibility. In 2023, he suggested there might be a “middle way” between the two extremes of the creation of a permanent body with maximal powers and a Vatican veto on the creation of any permanent synodal institution.

In this “fallback option,” the Joint Conference that formally links the bishops’ conference and ZdK would be upgraded, taking on new responsibilities permitted by Church law.

There is no doubt that an enhanced Joint Conference, rather than a brand-spanking-new permanent body, would be a severe disappointment for the synodal way’s architects.

But there is also a chance that the synodal way won’t end in any of the three outcomes that have long seemed obvious: a Vatican veto, a powerful new permanent body, or an upgraded Joint Conference.

To grasp why, we should look at a precedent from half a century: the Würzburg Synod.

This event, held in the Bavarian city of Würzburg, brought together bishops, priests, religious, and lay people from across West Germany in the heady post-Vatican Council II years of 1971 to 1975.

The synod was ostensibly called to discuss the implementation of conciliar decrees in German dioceses. But it was dominated by contemporary hot-button issues such as lay preaching, contraception, and the plight of divorced and remarried Catholics.

Synod participants passed 18 resolutions, some of which caused agitation in Rome, and paved the way for the creation of the Joint Conference. But the event saw a big drop-off in public interest during its years-long deliberations. Decades later, it was all but forgotten, even in Germany.

The Würzburg Synod ended on Nov. 23, 1975 — almost exactly 50 years ago — with a cryptic proclamation: „Die Synode endet – die Synode beginnt“ (“The synod ends – the synod begins”).

The event was, on the surface, a spectacular failure. But in 2019, the synodal way took up many of the themes of the Würzburg Synod, as well its basic structure, with lay people casting votes alongside bishops, priests, and religious. It was as if the Würzburg Synod was beginning all over again, after a 44-year hiatus.

In a similar way, the synodal way may fail in many of its short-term objectives. But in 50 years’ time, German Catholic leaders might discover a copy of its resolutions in a musty cupboard at bishops’ conference headquarters, blow the dust off, and announce a new initiative taking up its work.

Given the unpredictability of Church history, perhaps synodal way participants will make the Würzburg Synod’s peculiar phrase their own when they meet, seemingly for the last time, in January.

At the end of the gathering, they might declare: “The synodal way ends – the synodal way begins.”