Devin Rice
Saint John Henry Newman once said that remedies spring up in the Church naturally if we but wait for them. Could this principle apply to the situation facing the Church in Germany? I recall a previous Pillar article noting that younger German priests tend to be much more theologically conservative and skeptical of the Synodal Way currently taking place in Germany. If this observation is accurate, how might it influence future episcopal appointments, even in dioceses where the Pope doesn’t have a completely free rein in selecting bishops? Given that His Holiness Leo XIV will likely reign for another 10 to 15 years, could he simply work to delay or redirect the Synodal Way until the clerical situation becomes more favorable to orthodoxy?

Is it normal or weird that he hasn’t filled his own vacancy at the Dicastery of Bishops? Part of me thinks, ok, it’s only been 7 weeks since he was elected, and filling that job could take time. But another part of me is thinking, that is a major job and bishops are retiring and stepping down at a fast clip. Doing that job himself on top of his responsibilities as pontiff seems like a lot?

