The Society of Saint Pius X made headlines last week, when the Vatican announced the inclusion of an SSPX pilgrimage in an official list of events for the jubilee year.

Basilica of St. John Lateran. Credit: Lawrence Lew O.P., CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

To some observers, the inclusion of the SSPX in an official Holy See calendar of events and pilgrimages is a significant new development in the relationship between the Vatican and the traditionalist group in “imperfect communion” with Rome — a relationship which saw some notable ups and downs during the previous pontificate.

But is the Vatican officially hosting or sponsoring the SSPX pilgrimage? What’s the current status of relations between the Vatican and the SSPX? And what is the actual significance of the pilgrimage?

The Pillar takes a look.

What happened?

Social media users reported last week that the official calendar of the 2025 Holy Year Jubilee included an Aug. 21 Pilgrimage of the Society of Saint Pius X among its listed activities.

The event is listed on the Jubilee’s general calendar, which includes pilgrimages organized by dioceses and ecclesial movements, but not in the calendar of major events, which lists Vatican-sponsored Jubilee activities, such as the recent Jubilee of the Youth.

According to the program, the SSPX pilgrims will pray the rosary and celebrate a solemn Mass in Rome’s Colle Oppio park before processing to the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, the pope’s diocesan cathedral, where they will pass through the holy door.

While the event has raised eyebrows because of the society’s irregular canonical status, it is not the first time the SSPX has organized a jubilee pilgrimage. The group did the same during the 2000 Holy Year, when its pilgrims were allowed to cross the holy door of Saint Peter’s Basilica..

What has SSPX said about it?

The SSPX announced the pilgrimage in December 2024, just before the Jubilee Year officially opened.

In a letter sent to friends and benefactors, U.S. district superior Fr. John Fullerton noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of a pilgrimage that SSPX founder Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre led during the 1975 Holy Year, only five years after founding the society.

“As we did in 1975 and 2000, the Society is organizing a worldwide pilgrimage to Eternal Rome on August 20, 2025, with a public Mass and a procession to the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran, the oldest and ‘Mother and Head of all churches in Rome,’” Fullerton wrote in the letter.

But wait, why is the SSPX in an irregular canonical status?

The Society of St. Pius X is a priestly fraternity founded by Archbishop Lefebre in 1970 which opposes the post-Vatican II liturgical reforms. Lefebvre was himself excommunicated in 1988 for schism, after consecrating four bishops without a papal mandate, and for many years the SSPX was widely considered a schismatic organization.

In recent decades, the Vatican has described the society as having “institutional irregularity” with the Church.

While Lefebvre died in 1991, in 2009 Pope Benedict XVI lifted the excommunication of the society’s bishops. At the same time, he clarified that the SSPX has no canonical status, and said its priests could not exercise legitimate ministry.

The society has had discussions with Vatican officials over the years about normalizing its status in the Church.

The pontifical Ecclesia Dei commission has said that while some communion exists between the Church and the SSPX, it is “imperfect communion” and further reconciliation, or “institutional regularization” is still needed.

Pope Francis continued Benedict’s dialogue with the SSPX, aiming towards reconciliation. He extended priests of the society the faculty to hear confessions during the Year of Mercy in 2015, and extended that faculty indefinitely the following year.

In 2017, Pope Francis also said that under very limited circumstances diocesan bishops could give priests of the SSPX the faculty to validly witness Catholic marriages.

Those sacramental concessions have focused on the spiritual good of Catholics who attend chapels administered by the SSPX. Pope Francis emphasized that he did not want Catholics who attended those chapels to be without the possibility of confession, or a way to marry validly.

But many bishops have continued to discourage Catholics from attending SSPX chapels because of their irregular canonical status. In 1996, one bishop has even declared that Catholics who join SSPX chapels can be subject to excommunication, which remains particular law in the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska.

So, is the Vatican endorsing SSPX?

Not really.

The Jubilee’s press office has stressed in the past that pilgrimages in the jubilee’s general calendar are not necessarily endorsed or organized by the Vatican, and are included for informational purposes.

For example, controversy erupted in December 2024 when reports claimed that the Holy See had arranged or approved a 2025 Jubilee Year pilgrimage for LGBT people.

The Vatican clarified that the pilgrimage, organized by an Italian pro-LGBT association called Tenda di Gionata, was listed in the general calendar, but was not sponsored by the Holy See.

“The Tent of Jonathan pilgrimage was in the general calendar of Jubilee events, where all pilgrimages and events proposed by dioceses or associations are included,” Agnese Palmucci, of the Vatican’s Jubilee press office told The Pillar at the time.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World did not endorse the pilgrimage, but merely recognized in the calendar that it was taking place.

“The Section (...) is only directly responsible for the 35 major Jubilee events and not for the minor pilgrimages of the requesting dioceses and associations. All other events and pilgrimages, which are announced in the general Jubilee calendar, are therefore entirely the responsibility of the dioceses and individual proposing associations,” The Pillar was told.

“These pilgrimages are also attended by individual pilgrims who choose to set out at the proposal of the proposing dioceses and associations, or otherwise organised.”

In other words, the Jubilee calendar does not seem to screen submissions, but to take them according to registration with the relevant Vatican office.

The SSPX pilgrimage appears in the same calendar, with the same status as all pilgrimages organized by dioceses, movements, and associations.

And what about the pro-LGBT group that claimed this week they will have a meeting with Pope Leo?

Vatican News reported Aug. 12 that Wir Sind Kirche (“We Are Church”), a group that supports pro-LGBT policies and the ordination of women, had been invited to the Jubilee of Synodal Associations, scheduled for Oct. 24–26.

Vatican News said the group “advocates for greater lay participation in the Catholic Church in approximately 30 countries. The movement is following with particular interest the World Synod, initiated by Pope Francis (2013-25) and whose implementation is now being pursued by Francis's successor, Leo.”

In a statement after the invitation, the group said that it defended “complete equality of women in all ministries and functions” and has congratulated on social media women who attempted ordination to the priesthood.

Moreover, the group’s founders, Ehemann Gert and Martha Heizer, were excommunicated by Pope Francis in 2014 for simulating the celebration of the Mass in the absence of a priest.

At the time, Heizer said in a statement that they “did not accept [the decree] because we do not accept the procedure either.”

Both the Vatican News report and the group’s press release say that a meeting with Pope Leo is planned. However, it is unclear whether the meeting is to be a private audience with the pope or via participation in a more general meeting between the pope and the Jubilee’s attendees.