The former auditor general of the Vatican has filed his final appeal in the city state’s Court of Cassation.

Former Auditor General of the Vatican, Libero Milone. Pillar file photo.

Speaking to journalists in Rome on October 14, Libero Milone repeated his assertion that he was illegally forced from his Vatican role more than eight years ago, for having been too effective at his job.

Having seen his claim for wrongful dismissal now rejected by two courts of the Vatican City state, presided over by law judges, he is now set to make his final appeal to the Court of Cassation’s panel of four cardinals and two laymen.

On paper, Milone’s likelihood of success seems remote after already being denied twice. But given the political sensitivity of his allegations, and the reality of a new pope, is there an outside chance the Vatican could finally be ready to offer a settlement?

—

Milone has been suing or attempting to sue the Holy See’s Secretariat of State for wrongful dismissal since November 2022, over his departure from office in 2017, when he was forced to resign by then-sostituto Cardinal Angelo Becciu, under threat of criminal prosecution for “spying” -- Milone says “auditing” -- the financial affairs of senior officials.

Over the last three years, the auditor has faced a slew of objections, material and procedural, in his bid to have his case heard.

Lawyers for the Secretary of State first argued that he did not file his suit within the necessary time limits after his departure, though the court accepted that Milone and his now deceased former deputy spent five years asking for out-of-court mediation — and being led by the secretariat to believe they might get it.

They then argued that his “dismissal,” if his forced resignation was a dismissal, constituted an unappealable papal act, since Milone was appointed to the role by Pope Francis and so, logically, only the pope could have sacked him.

Finally, the Secretariat of State has argued that while Cardinal Becciu may have forced Milone’s departure, and while it may have been wrongful, if he did, it would have been an ultra vires act by the sostituto — and an illegal one — and therefore the Secretariat of State cannot be held responsible for the criminal actions of a rogue actor.

Along the way, the Vatican City courts have blocked Milone from calling witnesses and excluded from evidence hundreds of pages of documents which the auditor says proves he was hounded out for being too good at his job.

Milone himself has branded his experience with the city state’s judiciary as “Orwellian” and, for many Vatican observers, it is his case, not the more widely reported unrelated trial of Cardinal Becciu, which has raised serious questions about the health of justice in the Vatican.

Many, not least Milone himself, have long suspected that his legal efforts have been hampered — if not determined — by Vatican political concerns, more than the coherence of legal arguments.

His appeal to the Court of Cassation, the final forum for judicial review in Vatican City, is in practice his last hope for a chance to make his case, call witnesses, and bring evidence in his long running bid to clear his professional name.

But while the city state’s supreme court should be, in theory, the most rarefied venue for legal argumentation, thanks to a 2023 revamp of the bench by Pope Francis, the Court of Cassation is likely to be even more sensitive to the political aspects of the case — not less — than any tribunal Milone has faced so far.

As part of a wider move to reshape the governance of the city state and distance its governance from the ecclesiastical structures of the Roman curia, in 2023 Pope Francis opted to break the link between the Vatican’s supreme civil and canonical courts’ judiciaries.

Previously, the chief judge of the Apostolic Signatura, the Church’s supreme ecclesiastical court, served ex officio as the head of the city state’s court of cassation and was responsible for appointing other judges to the tribunal, almost always drawn from the Signatura’s own roster of senior legal practitioners.

Instead, Pope Francis installed the Cardinal Camerlengo, Kevin Farrell, as the court president, appointing Cardinals Matteo Zuppi, Mauro Gambetti, and Paolo Lojudice as judges, and two Italian legal scholars as associate justices to the court.

None of the court’s majority of cardinal judges has a background in legal practice, indeed none of the four cardinals even has a law degree, civil or canonical, but they will be expected to author the final verdict on whether Milone may bring his case to court at all.

Superficially, some might reasonably conclude that a final rejection of the auditor’s case is a near-inevitability, given that two previous tribunals have now rejected Milone’s suit while issuing decisions on highly nuanced legal questions of the applicability of Italian civil jurisprudence in Vatican City via the terms of diplomatic concordats and treaties between the two jurisdictions.

It would, many might reasonably expect, be simplest and least controversial for a clerical tribunal of legal laymen to defer to the previous rulings of expert lay jurists, rather than attempt to construct a contrary finding. Especially when they would have to do so against the strenuous arguments of the Secretariat of State, led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

And, while none of the cardinal judges are lawyers, three of the four are deeply enmeshed in curial affairs, with Cardinal Zuppi serving as a roving papal peace envoy and Cardinal Gambetti being the archpriest of St. Peter’s and vicar general of the vicariate of Vatican City.

The court’s president, Cardinal Farrell, may lack any legal training, but is president of the Vatican’s Committee for Investments, the Committee for Reserved (financial) Matters, sole director of the Vatican’s embattled pension fund, and is a member of the board of APSA, the Holy See’s asset manager, giving him certain knowledge — though some might argue uncertain interest — in Milone’s allegations of widespread curial financial corruption.

Of course, it is possible that the overtly inexpert and arguably political makeup of the cardinal judges set to hear Milone’s case could, perhaps, break in his favor, or at least be more attuned to the risks posed to denying him a hearing.

Milone has for years asserted that files in his possession prove widespread financial misconduct and corruption at the highest levels of the curia. Whatever proof he may possess will now be nearing 10 years old, but could still be gravely damaging for the Vatican, which remains in serious budget difficulties and mired in financial scandal.

While the auditor has occasionally publicly confirmed new reports on Vatican financial affairs related to his time in office, he has refused to release his own files. However, he has also said he is determined to clear his name and professional reputation and suggested he would, if all legal avenues were closed to him, consider making his case in public.

It is conceivable that a panel of cardinals might just be more sensitive to the potential damage Milone could inflict on the Vatican’s credibility, and willing to weigh that against the Secretariat of State’s procedural objections — if not Milone’s own claims to have been mistreated.

Milone has made clear throughout his various stages of appeal that he remains open to a kind of out-of-court settlement with the Secretariat of State, if it would include some professional vindication for him. That option appeared far less likely after a lower court not only rejected his petition but awarded the secretariat legal costs against him and against the estate of his deceased former deputy.

But behind the scenes, many close to the trial have said that Cardinal Parolin has indicated privately for years that he is open and even amenable to some kind of resolution. The failure of any offer, or even any serious talks between the parties, was often laid at the feet of Pope Francis, who made a thinly-veiled but very public denunciation of Milone in the months after his ouster.

According to some close to the Secretariat of State, Francis may have lived to regret putting his trust in Cardinal Becciu, but he remained unwilling to walk back his own publicly staked out position on the Milone affair.

With a new pope in Leo XIV, that theory of the case and its history could be put to the test.

Leo has not weighed in publicly on the matter, nor faced questions on Milone’s allegations about curial corruption. Milone, for his part, has said he has sent Leo a long memo outlining his concerns about the Vatican’s financial institutions and requested an audience, but had no response.

It seems unlikely that the pope would insert himself directly into such a long-running and acrimonious process.

Leo could, though, clear the way for a last-ditch settlement to keep the whole affair out of court, and out of the press, if it was the recommendation of several of his most senior cardinals — but only assuming there was a real papal obstacle to it in the first place.