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Aaron Babbidge's avatar
Aaron Babbidge
1dEdited

It's nice to see some Bishops willing to call a spade a spade and declare that yes, some ideologies/ belief systems are evil and there are consequences for subscribing to them.

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
12hEdited

It would be nice if the USCCB issued a policy against funerals for Masonic lodge members. There are many Catholics ignorant of the serious dangers of being members of Freemasonry for society and their own souls. Such a statement could wake people up, especially if the bishops mandated that the statement be read at Sunday Masses.

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