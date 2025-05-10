Hey everybody,

Well, we have a new pope, his name is Leo, and he wants the Church to know the peace of Jesus Christ, and then to proclaim the Gospel as missionaries.

He became pope from the moment he accepted the election, but Pope Leo will have a Mass of installation next week, and then get to work — making appointments, making decisions, and (hopefully) making disciples. In fact, the pope seems already to be making disciples, as Catholics around the world have responded with joy and enthusiasm to the beginning of his papacy.

Of course, we’ll be covering all of that at The Pillar in the weeks and months to come.

And amid that excitement, it’s also still the Jubilee Year, a special time to gain the grace of indulgence on a pilgrimage to Rome.

So Ed and I are also making a Jubilee pilgrimage to Rome this December — and right now, we’re retooling it to visit the sacred places most special to the pope.

We’ll visit the Holy Door at St. Peter’s, and we’ll aim to see the pontiff’s titular church, the Augustinian sites of Rome, and the history of 13 other Leos across Rome, along with aiming for a Wednesday audience and other papal stuff (assuming the new pope continues giving Wednesday audiences!)

Along the way, we’ll eat, drink at some of our favorite Roman spots, and make a live recording of The Pillar Podcast.

It’ll be a beautiful trip — being retooled, right as we speak, just for the papacy of the Supreme Pontiff Leo XIV.

And no matter how many times you’ve been to Rome, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip for all of us to be in Rome for a new pope and Jubilee Year at the same time.

You should come with us. It’s a great trip for Pillar readers of all ages. And it’ll be much more fun with you there.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Come with us.

Really.

—

And by the way, as we continue covering the election of Pope Leo XIV, we also continue getting requests for free Pillar subscriptions from religious, seminarians, and others made poor for the Gospel.

Your paid subscription makes those subscriptions possible. Thanks to those of you who have already become paying subscribers — and if you haven’t, there’s never been a better time.

