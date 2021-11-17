JD livetweets the USCCB's fall 2021 meeting
A Pillar livetweet
Continuing his semiannual tradition, JD Flynn, editor-in-chief of The Pillar, is livetweeting the USCCB’s fall 2021 general assembly, held this year Nov. 15-18 in Baltimore.
The public sessions of the meeting are Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17. We will paste JD’s threads on the meeting below, for your convenience and easy access.
Tuesday, Nov. 16:
Thread 1:
Ok everyone. Greetings from the opening public session of #USCCB21. The bishops have not gathered in person since Nov 2019. Quoth Frozen: “Yes, the wind blows a little bit colder. And we’re all getting older.”
Thread 2:
