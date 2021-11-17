JD livetweets the USCCB's fall 2021 meeting

A Pillar livetweet

Continuing his semiannual tradition, JD Flynn, editor-in-chief of The Pillar, is livetweeting the USCCB’s fall 2021 general assembly, held this year Nov. 15-18 in Baltimore.

The public sessions of the meeting are Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17. We will paste JD’s threads on the meeting below, for your convenience and easy access.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Thread 1:

Ok everyone. Greetings from the opening public session of #USCCB21. The bishops have not gathered in person since Nov 2019. Quoth Frozen: “Yes, the wind blows a little bit colder. And we’re all getting older.”
November 16th 2021

Thread 2:

Hey everybody, we are back for the second half of #USCCB21's afternoon session: +Caggiano is introducing a slate of candidates to be on the board of Catholic Relief Services. Candidates: +Broglio, AMS +Hying, Madison +Perez, Phl +Solis, SLC Broglio and Solis are incumbents.

November 16th 2021

