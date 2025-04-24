The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
4m

“It’s not about saying if the pope got it right or wrong, but about how can we find a better position, a better contribution of the Church to these processes.”

So the head of the Jesuits does damage control for the late Pope. I have hope, too, that "we" can find a better position since it would be hard to find a worse position.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture