The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
1h

As a large family with a huge devotion to St Nick (the bishop from Myra who wasn’t married and most likely used a donkey for transport 😉) this article was amazing. 💜🥰. We do our big gift giving holiday in our family on St Nicholas feast and i never knew this parish existed. Now it’s on my travel list 😁

(Lest anyone be concerned about my children being deprived bc st Nick comes on his feast, Christmas still has stockings from mom and dad plus nana gifts plus Tia gifts. 🤣)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie's avatar
Julie
2h

Great story. Thank you for including it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture