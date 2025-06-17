Thousands of Chicagoans who poured into White Sox Park to celebrate Pope Leo XIV this weekend appeared invigorated by their native son, now leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Pope Leo celebration event at Rate Field June 14. Credit: Susanna Pinto / The Pillar.

“Oh man. The excitement, the people, the pope! With everything happening, you had to come and see what was happening at White Sox Park,” Vernel Brown told The Pillar.

The event on Saturday at the White Sox’s Rate Field, hosted by the Archdiocese of Chicago, drew an estimated 30,000 people, including many families with small children.

Five weeks after the election of Pope Leo, who was born on the South Side of Chicago, the initial excitement in his hometown has not waned.

“I love that … he's a fan of sports, and so he's fun and relatable in that sense. But at the same time, he's such a humble and wholesome guy,” said Lauren Whalen, 27, of Park Ridge, a suburb of Chicago.

In his first words directed specifically to Americans, Pope Leo urged the crowd to become beacons of hope in a world of division and despair. “I’d like to take this opportunity to invite each one of you to look into your own hearts, to recognize that God is present and that, perhaps in many different ways, God is reaching out to you … to know his son Jesus Christ,” he said in a video message.

“I can’t wait to see what he does,” said Adam Krzysztofek, 20, of Hickory Hills, a southwest suburb of Chicago. “I’m more invested in it. Because this guy grew up around Chicago. He’s a Sox fan. He knows about the culture.”

That local culture was on full display at Rate Field. Attendees donned Sox jerseys and enjoyed Chicago-style hot dogs, nachos and lemonade during the festivities leading up to the Mass. They posed for pictures with lifesize cardboard cutouts of Pope Leo. But many appeared drawn to the ballpark by their faith, renewed by a pope whom they could relate to.

“His name wasn’t thrown around [before the conclave]. What that says to me is that with God, anything is possible,” said Rashawn Thomas. “His name wasn’t on the radar. But here we are. The first American pope. He’s from Chicago … and so if you have faith, if you believe, God can do anything.”

Alicia Castillo, 69, told The Pillar the event brought the friends she came with closer together. “I feel a lot of joy, love and unity,” Castillo said in Spanish after Mass. “The pope seems full of love, kindness and charisma. I would love to meet him.”

Castillo said she appreciated the support Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago voiced for undocumented immigrants during his homily. The cardinal blamed both political parties for failing to find a solution.

“Humanity is greatly diminished whenever the unborn, or the undocumented, the unemployed, the unhealthy are excluded, uninvited and unwelcome, or whenever we tell ourselves that they are of no concern to us,” Cupich said.

“Without question, countries have a duty to secure their borders, protect the public good from crime and violence, and enact reasonable rules for immigration. At the same time, it is wrong to scapegoat those who are here without documents, for indeed they are here due to a broken immigration system. And it is a broken immigration system which both parties have failed to fix,” he said as many in the crowd erupted in applause.

“Everything that is happening is very painful for everyone. Not just for Latinos but for everyone,” Castillo said. “There are people who are bad who are coming to do bad things, but the majority come to work.”

Some young people who attended agreed.

“I think he said something that might've ruffled some feathers with certain crowds, but I think he did it on purpose because the message of Jesus is a message of inclusivity and love and acceptance, and it doesn’t always correspond with what is popular,” said Justyna Przytula, 27, of Chicago.

Others in the crowd acknowledged the cardinal’s remarks, but were more guarded about expressing their opinion.

“I think that it's a very touchy subject, especially just today as we know there are people that are protesting all over our city,” said Ruth Filipippi, 37, of Plainfield. “I think it's important to note that that's going on and that what we can do is pray for the people, even in our own families, who are struggling with this immigration issue.”

The overall mood of attendees was one of optimism and hope for the future of the Church.

“It was such an amazing experience to be here and experience the Eucharist with everyone together. And I'm just humbled to be part of the experience as a Catholic,” Filippi said.

“It was very uplifting to see so many Catholics all worshiping in one place,” said Przytula. “I really hope there can be a big wave reaction and people can become missionary disciples for Jesus following this event.”

For some attendees, Pope Leo is a reminder that anyone from Chicago, a city of humble roots, can make it to the global stage.

Women pose with a cardboard cutout of Pope Leo. Credit: Susanna Pinto / The Pillar.

“Being from Chicago, it just gives you a sense of pride,” Brown said. “It just gives you a sense of knowing that there was someone that was in the neighborhood who is now leading and guiding the Catholic Church.”

Volanda Merrill brought her two great nieces. “I was inspired and I feel blessed,” she told The Pillar.

Asked about a pope who is a fellow South Sider, Merrill smiled.

“I'm elated. I hope it makes a difference for the world and for generations to come.”