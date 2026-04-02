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Everett B.'s avatar
Everett B.
3d

Our family has participated in this tradition the last three years here in Tulsa, and it's wonderful!

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Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
2d

Maybe next year the Pillar could cover the "Holy Night Hike" in the Diocese of Cleveland. They too have an organized 7 Churches visitation in a currently "hipster" area of the city that has many nice old Catholic churches. I just read that they had it for the third year and over 100 young people participated!

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