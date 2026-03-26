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Harry D'Agostino's avatar
Harry D'Agostino
39mEdited

Seems like a real foil for illuminating the meaning of Dignitatis Humanae.

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Luke Gervais's avatar
Luke Gervais
1h

I feel like we all need an explainer to go with this article!!!

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