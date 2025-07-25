The Pillar

John S
3h

In the US, it customarily takes 7 to 12 months to name a new bishop, unless a coadjutor was named during the previous Bishop's time in office. This strikes me as a bit of a non-story, just simply from my US bias. There are other countries who wait years for a decision. A replacement for Cdl. Schonborn seems to be a priority, I grant. But, maybe Europe needs to realize that it's not as important to the global church as it once was?! Two popes in a row from the Americas seem to bear that out. I would not be surprised, now, if we had our First Sub-Saharan African pope in my lifetime as well. All that is to say . . . learn to wait, maybe? It's not a farce if you realize so many other places wait far longer.

Thomas
1h

Pope Leo XIV should take his sweet time on this one, New York, Westminster, Krakow and all the other major archdioceses needing a new Archbishop soon.

The process of how someone is asked for his opinion by the Vatican is interesting. I had a friend who had some major positions within the Catholic Church who told me that when you receive a correspondence from the Vatican asking for your opinion, they require you to send everything back to the nuncio, even the envelope the correspondence came in. My friend did not even tell me what he was asked about because of a promise of secrecy, though I suspected that as a prominent physician it must have been about an alleged miracle in a canonization case. I suspect the same holds true in regards to opinions about a potential candidate for a bishop and that is why few people know who is asked for his opinion.

