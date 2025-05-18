I know that I am being presumptuous, but I am pretty certain that some of you had the same reaction I had when it was announced that the new pope was Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost: “Noooooooooooooooooo.”

That was the text I sent my wife (I went back and counted the 18 “o’s”).

What I posted on X was much more appropriate: Let’s pray for Pope Leo XIV.

My initial response was based on the little I had heard about who was apparently promoting Prevost prior to the conclave. But since that moment, my impressions of the new pope have changed dramatically.