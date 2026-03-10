The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cally C's avatar
Cally C
5h

"Sources within the Chaldean Church told The Pillar that the Holy See had been unaware of Sako’s recent move on that front until it was reported publicly."

Hi Pope Leo! 👋

But seriously, Pillar Team, you all should be proud of your reporting on this one. I would guess it isn't always easy to be so steeped in misconduct stories; but for what it's worth, one of the reasons I trust the Pillar's coverage is that I know you all *do* get into the weeds, actually read the reports, etc etc. rather than just publishing a pile of "so-and-so said" stories. Thanks for doing that on behalf of the Church!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kyle Doud's avatar
Kyle Doud
4h

The resignation of both an allegedly criminal bishop AND the cardinal who was moving to see that bishop reassigned, AND replacing the bishop with an administrator who was critical of the cardinal’s statements...wow. Checkmate.

Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture