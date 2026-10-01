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Fr. Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr. Jedidiah Tritle
1h

Just an observation:

Those who seem most concerned about gaining authority - be they clerical or lay - never really seem to say much of anything about mental prayer, evangelical poverty, fasting, or any of the other facets of the ascetic life...

But that's none of my business **sips tea**

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Matt Perlinger's avatar
Matt Perlinger
36m

"By all available evidence, Pope Leo is trying to restore peace, normalcy, and a sense of stable governance to the life of the Church."

Unfortunately, I think normalcy and stable governance are nigh on mutually exclusive in the wake of the Francis pontificate. A return to normalcy would require the reversal of a lot of policies and the removal of a lot of people from their positions. And that, of course, is the opposite of stable governance.

The Holy Father seems to be well aware of this, and he seems to have deemed stable governance to be the higher priority. I just hope normalcy still does come at some point, too.

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