Thomas
I hope it will not be an American. As one priest had noted in commenting a previous Pillar article, the American bishops are routinely breaking canon law by requiring unnecessary requirements for priests to administer the Sacraments in U.S. dioceses. As one priest told me, the Vatican issues I.D.s for priests that are renewed every year and that should be sufficient for any diocese in the entire world, but American bishops are more concerned about appeasing the American media and public than doing what is right and following Church law.

It is precisely because bishops did not follow canon law that the abuse occurred (by admitting homosexuals to the seminaries and not removing abusing priests from ministry).Therefore, the Church needs a non-American to lead this board that will look to do what is just for victims and for priests, especially those who are tarnished by flimsy, unreliable allegations.

JD,

I had read somewhere (it very well may have been on The Pillar) that there would be a few months of this pontificate where the bishop appointments were likely Francis appointments that were already set in motion before Leo was elected.

I’m curious, given +O’Malley’s age, if this appointment should be weighed with a similar evaluative lens or not.

Is this a Leo appointment? Or is this a Francis appointment that Leo is blessing?

