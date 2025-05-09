The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Darling's avatar
Martha Darling
2h

The Holy Father's strong focus on the presence of Christ in His Church, and the absolute necessity of being committed to Him, reassures me as to where his heart is. I am also reassured by these words: "an indispensable commitment for all those in the Church who exercise a ministry of authority." I'm praying that our leaders will remember that Christ said, "He who wants to be first of all must be servant and slave of all, for the Son of Man came, not to be served, but to serve."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yet Another Emily's avatar
Yet Another Emily
2h

Seems like a healthy perspective on the papacy. A man who sees it as wholly a cross may struggle to proclaim the Good News; a man who fails to recognize the weight of his responsibilities may sink into service of self. This homily has me cautiously hopeful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture