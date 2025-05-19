Pope Leo XIV receiving gifts during a special audience for ecumenical and interreligious delegates, May 19, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media.

On May 12th the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue issued a short letter, addressed to Buddhists on the occasion of the Buddhist celebration of the feast of Vesak.

Entitled, “Buddhists and Christians in Liberating Dialogue for Our Time” it was signed off by Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad who is prefect of the dicastery. The text does not bear the signature of Leo XIV, but it is one of the first documents produced by a dicastery under his pontificate and therefore is of significance, no matter how small.

The short letter makes reference to teachings of the Buddha that are similar to those of Christ, without equating the two as equally valid paths to salvation. It merely affirms what is good in Buddhism and does so in the interests of mutual respect and understanding.

And it quotes the Vatican Council II document on non-Christian religions, Nostra Aetate, as the underlying authority for adopting this approach:

“Since its promulgation in 1965, Nostra Aetate has deepened our engagement with the followers of other religious traditions. Inspired by its vision, we once more affirm that ‘the Catholic Church rejects nothing of what is true and holy’ in other religions and ‘has a high regard for the manner of life and conduct, the precepts and doctrines which, although differing in many ways from its own teaching, nevertheless often reflect a ray of that truth which enlightens all men and women’.”

Perhaps in time Pope Leo will offer his own thoughts on interreligious dialogue and even appoint a new prefect for the dicastery. And perhaps, therefore, this short letter is not indicative of things to come.

But given what we know already about Pope Leo’s strong commitment to the teachings of Vatican II, those who are hoping for a rolling back of the teachings of Nostra Aetate on the truths to be found in non-Christian religions are probably going to be disappointed.

Especially in light of Pope Leo’s short letter to the Jewish community dated May 8, wherein he specifically cites with approval the teaching of Nostra Aetate and his commitment to continuing its path, and his call for a “time for dialogue and building bridges” in a special audience for ecumenical and interreligious delegates on Monday.

Traditionalists, exemplified by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, whose own extremely negative views on other religions can be found in his two books, “Credo” and “Flee From Heresy”, continue to claim that this is one of the teachings of Vatican Council II that needs to be “corrected”, or even rejected, since it allegedly contributes to religious relativism.

But a scorched earth approach to other religions as nothing but error factories and demonic deceptions will almost certainly not be the approach of this papacy — nor should it be.