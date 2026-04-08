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BeNotAfraid78's avatar
BeNotAfraid78
7h

Varden Varden Varden

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John's avatar
John
5h

You mention Dublin, I would note that since the 1860s only three Archbishops have been made cardinals, in the same period all Archbishops of Armagh, the Primatial See, have been created Cardinals, with the exception of the present Archbishop. Armagh is Ireland’s normal cardinatial see.

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