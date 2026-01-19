The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALT's avatar
ALT
3h

In the interest of letting Jesus do the heavy lifting, my metric for success would be whether there are more people going to Mass, adoration, or just visiting Jesus in the Tabernacle than there were before the Pilgrimage and Congress.

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture