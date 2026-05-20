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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
1h

Confessionals are Christian.

“Listening Centers” are the fruit of moralistic therapeutic deism.

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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
1h

Why not offer both confession and listening centers (although I find myself a little skeptical about this idea)? The resistance to offering confession seems odd to me.

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