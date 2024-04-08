Live updates: 'Dignitas infinita' emphasizes 'ontological dignity'

Editors’ note:

4/8/24, Charles Camosy, 8:00 am ET:

One thought I have going into reading DI this morning (other than not being able to shake its being released on the same day as total solar solar eclipse comes to the US for the first time since 1970) is that, while on the surface it may appear to even very strongly affirm Catholic moral theology, on another level it may be doing something more complex. In particular, I think about the critique of some powerful figures in Rome--and also at the Synod--of some traditional CMT positions as relying on a "handbook of formulas" that ought to be more nuanced, or even rejected. This overlays a more foundational moment for Catholic moral theology in the Church, especially with regard to the idea of intrinsically evil acts and exceptionless moral norms. Something I wrote about for The Pillar here.

Another thought/question: Just how much will Pope Francis' fiercely articulated views about abortion and gender ideology be reflected in this document?

The first footnote cites St. John Paul II, from where the DDF is apparently getting the concept of human dignity as “infinite”, during an address on the dignity of disabled people. And just after this, DI cites the Holy Father in Fratelli Tutti, underscoring that human dignity exists “beyond all circumstances.” This anti-circumstantialism and anti-relativsm has been a theme of Pope Francis’ writing on human dignity and shows up here quite clearly. Emphasized: equal human dignity obtains in “every cultural context and every moment of human existence, regardless of physical, psychological, social, or even moral deficiencies.”

Some helpful remarks about the different and confusing ways that human dignity gets articulated. (Personally, I’ve always found this article from Dan Sulmasy on this helpful in a bioethics context.) Plus, Boethius gets a shoutout! Particularly in the Church’s traditional definition of a person: “an individual substance of a rational nature.” Good to see the early Sixth Century on human dignity showing up strong.

4/8/24, Abigail Favale, 8:00 am ET:

I wanted to offer some initial first thoughts on the sections addressing gender theory.

Paragraph 55. It is telling that this section begins with a condemnation of violence and unjust discrimination against LGBT people. The Church’s stance on gender theory is not motivated by hate or fear and should not be used to justify actions of hate. This is difficult to understand for some who will see this document as deeply transphobic, as undermining the dignity of trans-identifying people—yet the Church’s position is actually motivated by the desire to uphold human dignity. So the clash arises not from phobia or bigotry, but from two divergent understandings of dignity.

Paragraph 56. This paragraph rightly recognizes that rights based on subjective gender identity are in tension with rights based on sex, at least in certain key areas. Rights based on subjective gender identity are “not fully consistent” with sex-based rights, because it shifts the underlying referent of what it means to be a man or woman.

Paragraph 57. This paragraph emphasizes the language of gift, which has recurred in Pope Francis’ writing on gender, such as in Laudato Si 155 and Amoris Laetitia 56. “Gift” implies a giver—God—and a receiver—us. A key difference between a Christian understanding of sexual difference and gender theory is an emphasis on reality as created, and therefore full of intrinsic meaning, including our sexed embodiment. There is a creative intentionality behind our form.

This section describes gender theory as prescribing a kind of “self-determination.” That echoes the language of many laws that define gender as a matter of “self-identification” or self-ID. That said, most trans Christians I know would balk at this language; they aren’t hardcore postmodernist libertarians (not like Andrea Long Chu for example) but rather see their situation as something innate and unchosen. I think it’s important to note that the experience of gender discordance is often unchosen. Nonetheless, the narrative that has arisen in our time to interpret and frame that unchosen experience does make certain anthropological assumptions that displace the dignity and givenness of the sexed body. A gender theory that affirms a subjectively perceived gender identity over the reality of sex does fall into the theological errors described in this document.

Paragraph 58. This gets to the heart of it. There are various iterations of gender theory, but they share a common denominator: the deconstruction of sexual difference as a stable, identifiable, generative reality. Whether gender is held to be a mere construct or a reality that is entirely subjectively self-perceived, both theories displace the significance and reality of sexual difference.

And the effusive language here is so welcome: sexual difference is the “most beautiful” and “most powerful” difference. Yes! This reflects both the witness of scripture (one cannot read Genesis 2 or Song of Songs and not come away with a profound sense of the wonder that sexual difference inspires) and also the realities of human nature: sexual difference is the source of all human life. This is why the document rightly describes it as foundational. If we reject or misunderstand this first difference, which is the ground of all human differences, how can we possibly have a healthy relationship to other differences? (This is an argument made in the work of feminist philosopher Luce Irigaray, by the way…)

This section also emphasizes that sexual difference indicates a generative reality. In our cultural imagination, we tend to think about gender first and foremost in terms of roles, behavior, dress, appearance—all things that could plausibly be adopted by the opposite sex. But what can’t be adopted is the underlying generative potential that constitutes the sexual difference itself. Even if this potential is never actualized, it forms and influences our bodily life. Gender theory seeks to displace gender from generativity.

Paragraph 59. Two things first strike me here. First, the important point that while we can make a distinction between sexual difference and the sociocultural expression of sexual difference (the definition of “gender” in some versions of gender theory), we cannot accept the tendency in gender theory to separate gender from sex entirely. The second thing that strikes me is the use of the word “ineliminable.” Sexual difference, as constitutive of the entirely bodily form of the person, is not a reality that can be changed or eliminated.

The claim here that gender theory “envisages a society without sexual differences” is easy to misunderstand, I think. That society is not necessarily a society a la the typical Star Trek alien, where everyone wears the same jumpsuit and looks fairly androgynous. That’s one version perhaps, but not the most popular iteration at the moment. Instead, what we are seeing is a free appropriation and confusion of the various “signs” of sexual difference, including language, such that sexual difference as a fundamental duality becomes obscured. A realistic image for how a society without sexual differences might look might be the photo of Lia Thomas on the winner’s platform next to female competitors—this is an apt visual of a social denial of sexual difference.

4/8/24: Fr. Tom Berg, 8:05 am ET

An interesting–even curious– quote from Pau VI in DI, 2: “No anthropology equals that of the Church regarding the human person—particularly concerning the person’s originality, dignity, the intangibility and richness of the person’s fundamental rights, sacredness, capacity for education, aspiration to a complete development, and immortality.” This is a robust endorsement of the Church’s anthropology. Does it correspond to criticisms that some recent magisterial documents would seem to be at odds with the Church’s perennial understanding of human personhood?

I’m also pleased by the affirmations of the “primacy” of human reason (DI, 1) and the possibility–by human reason alone– of recognizing the dignity of the person (DI, 6). Again, I find this curious. The document’s footing seems to be more thoroughly that of a natural law approach which is not always evident in Francis’s magisterium.

DI very importantly insists throughout on the ontological foundation of dignity–rooted in nature, not in present capacities (e.g. consciousness, presence of a self-concept, etc.) DI, 24: “Without any ontological grounding, the recognition of human dignity would vacillate at the mercy of varying and arbitrary judgments. The only prerequisite for speaking about the dignity inherent in the person is their membership in the human species…”

DI, 25: “Rather, the defense of human dignity is based on the constitutive demands of human nature, which do not depend on individual arbitrariness or social recognition… Therefore, the duties that stem from recognizing the dignity of the other and the corresponding rights that flow from it have a concrete and objective content based on our shared human nature. Without such an objective basis, the concept of dignity becomes de facto subject to the most diverse forms of arbitrariness and power interests.”

DI, 25: Human rights =/= human preferences.

DI pushes back on the secular conflation of personal dignity with the possibility of “creating” one’s identity: “Indeed, there is an ever-growing risk of reducing human dignity to the ability to determine one’s identity and future independently of others, without regard for one’s membership in the human community” (DI, 26).

Initial Pillar report:

'Dignitas infinita' emphasizes 'ontological dignity'

The Vatican’s doctrinal office on Monday published a theological treatise on the nature of human dignity, which emphasized that human dignity is rooted in being created in God’s image, and offered guidance on several moral issues, including poverty, abortion, and gender theory.

“In the light of Revelation, the Church resolutely reiterates and confirms the ontological dignity of the human person, created in the image and likeness of God and redeemed in Jesus Christ. From this truth, the Church draws the reasons for her commitment to the weak and those less endowed with power, always insisting on ‘the primacy of the human person and the defense of his or her dignity beyond every circumstance,’” explained Dignitas infinita, published April 8.

The text, nearly 12,000 words in length, began with an affirmation on the “ontological dignity” of each human being — drawing distinctions between “ontological dignity, moral dignity, social dignity, and existential dignity.”

Ontological dignity “belongs to the person… simply because he or she exists and is willed, created, and loved by God.” the document explained.

Moral dignity corresponds to “how people exercise their freedom,” the text said. When people act contrary to the dictates of their consciences, it said, they “behave in a way that is ‘not dignified’ with respect to their nature as creatures who are loved by God and called to love others.”

By social dignity, the DDF meant “the quality of a person’s living conditions,” and by “existential dignity,” the DDF meant “ the type of dignity implied in the ever-increasing discussion about a ‘dignified’ life and one that is ‘not dignified.’” — namely the experience of illness, violence, addiction, or other problems which might cause people to experience their lives as undignified.

The text emphasized that while moral, social, or existential dignity can be compromised or challenged, a person’s fundamental ontological dignity is “indelible and remains valid beyond any circumstances in which the person may find themselves.”

Dignitas infinita explained that the Church’s emphasis on human dignity comes from its conviction that human beings are made in the image of God, its believe that Christ elevated human dignity “by uniting himself with every human being through his Incarnation,” and its its conviction that all people are called to holiness, or “communion with God.”

The text explained that “each person must also to live up to the full measure of their dignity,” and noted that “sin can wound and obscure human dignity,” even while it “can never cancel the fact that the human being is created in the image and likeness of God.”

“Faith plays a decisive role in helping reason perceive human dignity and in accepting, consolidating, and clarifying its essential features,” the text emphasized.

Drawing from themes emphasized in previous texts by Pope Francis, the DDF emphasized that ontological dignity, rather than personal capacity or capability, should be seen as the foundational basis for understanding human rights — while lamenting that “the concept of human dignity is also occasionally misused to justify an arbitrary proliferation of new rights, many of which are at odds with those originally defined and often are set in opposition to the fundamental right to life.”

In light of that point, the text challenged “the claim that the modern world has reduced poverty,” arguing that “an obsession with reducing labor costs” had caused or exacerbated poverty, and heightened the “scandal of glaring inequalities.”

The text also lamented a number of other social problems connected to human dignity, including the human effects of war, the difficulties faced by migrants, violence against women, the problem of human trafficking, and cyberbullying.

Surprisingly, given the Church’s own challenges regarding the issue in recent years, the document included only one paragraph on sexual abuse, which it said “leaves deep scars in the hearts of those who suffer it.”

For many, the most anticipated sections of the text were those focused on issues of sexual and medical morality.

On that front, the Church emphasized that widespread social acceptance for abortion “is a telling sign of an extremely dangerous crisis of the moral sense, which is becoming more and more incapable of distinguishing between good and evil, even when the fundamental right to life is at stake.”

“Given such a grave situation, we need now more than ever to have the courage to look the truth in the eye and to call things by their proper name, without yielding to convenient compromises or to the temptation of self-deception.”

The text condemned contemporary rhetoric about abortion using “ambiguous terminology… which tends to hide abortion’s true nature and to attenuate its seriousness in public opinion.”

“But no word has the power to change the reality of things: procured abortion is the deliberate and direct killing, by whatever means it is carried out, of a human being in the initial phase of his or her existence, extending from conception to birth,” the document said.

The document also emphasized the Church’s opposition to gestational surrogacy, which it said violates the dignity of both women and children.

It next expressed Catholic opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide, and to “the marginalization of people with disabilities.”

In its reflection on gender theory, the text made several points.

First, it denounced violence or legal persecution based upon “sexual orientation,” condemning “every sign of unjust discrimination” caused by sexual orientation.

Next, it emphasized that “human life in all its dimensions, both physical and spiritual, is a gift from God” — and that the gift includes sexual difference.

The differences between men and woman are “beautiful and most powerful,” the text said. “ In the male-female couple, this difference achieves the most marvelous of reciprocities. It thus becomes the source of that miracle that never ceases to surprise us: the arrival of new human beings in the world.”

“Only by acknowledging and accepting this difference in reciprocity can each person fully discover themselves, their dignity, and their identity,” the DDF wrote.

“Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel.”

In light of those points, the text said that “any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception.”

A preliminary note to the text emphasized that the DDF declaration had been underway since 2019, when the DDF decided to draft a text “highlighting the indispensable nature of the dignity of the human person in Christian anthropology and illustrating the significance and beneficial implications of the concept in the social, political, and economic realms.”

The note explained that the text had been through several iterations and and revisions, with involvement of Pope Francis, along with members of the Dicastery of the Doctrine for the Faith, and with work on the text completed in recent months under the direction of DDF prefect Cardinal Victor Fernandez.

“The five-year course of the text’s preparation helps us to understand that the document before us reflects the gravity and centrality of the theme of dignity in Christian thought. The text required a considerable process of maturation to arrive at the final version that we have published today,” the DDF emphasized.

