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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
1h

I’ve only read the references, but what a joy to read a pope who doesn’t quote himself. His predecessors, Augustine, Hannah Arendt and Tolkien. This is going to be good.

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Kraft's avatar
Kraft
1h

I don't see a conflict between 98 and 99. Both are, quite simply, descriptive. If you speak with engineers working with the data analytics, transformer generation, etc, 98 is simply accurate. 99, likewise, is too. Data processing is what makes AI work but how that data is processed—p. 98—is cultivated.

I feel like this surprise of 98 vs 99 tells me that Pope Leo and the Vatican truly sought to understand AI and worked with the industry to do so. Folks outside of tech may be surprised, thinking AI is programmed like other software to realize it isn't.

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