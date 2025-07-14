Focados line up before a bullfight. Credit: Shutterstock.

The Church of Our Lady of the Castle commands an impressive view over the rural town of Coruche, which is about an hour’s drive from Lisbon, Portugal. Towards the end of the town you can clearly make out the impressive local bullring.

António Ribeiro Telles knows both local landmarks well. The Ribeiro Telles family name is synonymous with bullfighting in Portugal. António and his two brothers are third generation bullfighters, and his own son and several nephews are carrying the torch into the fourth.

They are also practicing Catholics: “The sort that go to Mass every Sunday, not just the type that cross themselves before entering the bullring,” he told The Pillar.

“My father never went to a bullfight without first going to pray at Our Lady of the Castle. And he passed that on to us,” he explained.

Since bullfighting’s inception, the sport has been proud of its close relationship to the Catholic Church. But for centuries, that relationship has faced harsh criticism from both within and outside the Church.

Most recently, protesters with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, (PETA) have protested the Church’s ongoing relationship with bullfighting, by projecting anti-bullfighting images and messages onto the walls of the apostolic palace in the Vatican.

To understand the historical and cultural relationship between the Church and bullfighting, The Pillar spoke with those involved in the business to try to find out exactly how they see that relationship, and how important faith is in their lives.

Share

Danger and Religion

It is important to note that Portuguese bullfighting is different from the Spanish version, which is more widely known.

In Spain, bulls are fought by a matador, essentially a lone man with a cape, who will try to tire out the bull until he puts it in a position where he can drive a sword into the back of its neck. If done correctly, this will kill the bull instantly.

Traditional Portuguese bullfighting is done on horseback, and the bull is not killed in the arena. Bullfighters like António Ribeiro Telles first have to become master horsemen, able to maneuver their steed around a fighting bull, but close enough to be able to stick barbed bandarillas into its hide.

“The horsemanship has value in and of itself, and only makes sense in the ring. It has its very own beauty, and it requires a lot of training, and a lot of very hard work and dedication”, says Fr Tomaz Patrício Dias, a newly-ordained priest who grew up in Coruche, and whose father breeds fighting bulls.

The presence of the horse in the arena is one of the reasons why in Portugal, unlike Spain, bulls have their horns capped with leather. While this can help prevent serious injury, it doesn’t make it a safe activity, as Ribeiro Telles himself discovered in 2021 when a bull tipped over his horse.

The fighter went into cardiorespiratory arrest and spent 10 days in coma before making a full recovery.

Sometimes though, these traditions morph into superstition.

“There is a tendency towards superstition in the bullfighting world, but my mother always taught me that superstition was a weakness,” said Ribeiro Telles. “What we do is pray to Jesus, and ask him to keep us safe. So, I have kept clear of superstitions, except for one… No bullfighter worth his salt will put his tricorn hat on top of the bed. That’s a terrible omen!”

Though many bullfighters revert to Catholic practices out of superstition rather than tradition, few, if any, are actual atheists.

“I don’t know any atheist bullfighters, and I’ve never even heard of any,” Ribeiro Telles said. “In moments like those, we all need someone to help us, and the hand of God is very important.”

“We’re risking our lives out there.”

Fr Tomaz Dias says that it is only natural to find this relation between exposure to danger and religion. “In moments of danger, people cling to faith, and to the potential that faith awakens in us. Of course, this can turn into superstition, but the fact is that in many of the bullfighters I know you can see that their faith is not limited to these moments, there is a coherence with the rest of their lives, and they are often very involved in their parishes. In that sense, they can be a good example to the rest of us.”

Bullfights are deeply connected to the Catholic history of local communities, with towns hosting events to honor the feast days of local patron saints or devotions.

“Many bullfighting events are connected to the local religious traditions of the community, such as the festivals of patron saints,” Dias said.

It may seem surprising, therefore, to note that the regions of mainland Portugal where bullfighting is strongest are also those where anticlericalism has the deepest roots, and where the Portuguese Communist Party still holds sway. But not to Ribeiro Telles.

“One of my favorite places to bullfight is Salvaterra de Magos. The town hall was communist for years, but they supported bullfighting, because they know the people like it. It’s perfectly normal,” he said.

He also suggested that bullfights, while playing a role in unifying local populations, also provide opportunities for the local Church to express itself, despite the sometimes-adverse political environment.

Fr. Dias also sees no difficulty in reconciling the Church’s involvement with bullfighting, and said that “the Church has to accompany the people, and to celebrate their traditions.”

Enter the forcados

While the horseman in every fight is a professional, many local young adults become involved in the bullfights by participating as forcados — eight young men in tight trousers and fancy jackets, wearing green caps on their heads, who enter the ring after the horseman.

The forcados then stand in a line while the front man tries to goad the bull into charging them. He then tries to grab the bull by placing his body between its horns, tucking his knees under its chin and holding on as tight as he can, trusting the seven men behind him to pile on until they manage to bring the bull to a complete halt. In Portuguese this is called a pega.

Portugal’s most famous forcado was Nuno Salvação Barreto, whose global moment of fame came when he doubled for Buddy Baer as Ursus in the 1951 film Quo Vadis.

When the Christian girl Lygia is put in an arena by Nero and tied to a post to be gored by a wild bull, her bodyguard Ursus protects her by tackling the bull (actually a calf), knocking it to the floor and then breaking its neck, to the joy of the crowd.

While horsemen are professionals, and handsomely paid, forcados are strictly amateurs and receive little to no compensation. It’s the thrill of being in the ring that brings them back.

“You’re standing there, in the middle of an arena, facing a bull that can weigh 650 or 700 kilos, about to charge at you. And you look around and there are 11 thousand people with their eyes set on you. There’s no feeling like it in the world”, said João Manoel, a forcado from Santarém. His brothers Duarte and Bernardo are also forcados, and they are all practicing Catholics.

Manoel became a forcado at 15, but it took him a few years to earn the right to wear the group’s jacket and actually be called into the arena. Nowadays he is usually the first or second helper, that is, one of the boys who stands directly behind the frontman, a position of great responsibility and trust.

With its eyes covered by the frontman, the bull will tend to run in a straight line. If the helpers fail to do their jobs, it will usually run directly into the wooden barriers. Eight forcados have died in the past three decades, and serious injury is common.

Manoel has been knocked unconscious twice. His doctor told him that he should quit, but that he could not bring himself to leave the sport, and the team, that he loves.

“We form a very close-knit group, and we learn companionship, dedication and friendship,” Manoel said. “Even if one of my brothers were to join my group, it might take him over a year to earn his place in the arena, because the bond of friendship is crucial. When we are grabbing the bull, I am going to do everything I can to help a friend, and I know they’ll do the same for me.”

“The way I see it, there are thirty guys from my group who count on me during the season, and I can’t let them down. If something were to happen to one of them, I’d feel that I could have helped avoid it if I’d been there.”

João does not go so far as to say that grabbing bulls by the horns is a religious experience, but he does believe that lessons like these can be carried over into his life of faith, and, in the same way, his religion is an important part of his bullfighting routine.

“Many arenas have chapels, and we’ll often go there as a group, and pray. I always try to go to mass on days that we have a bullfight, and there is a special prayer that I recite before every run,” Manoel said.

Like Ribeiro Telles, Manoel says is careful about crossing the line into superstition.

“I always pray for things to go well, that nobody should get hurt. Yet at the same time, I know that there is a big chance that somebody will be injured,” Manoel said. “But it’s not like I feel that if I forget to pray someone will be hurt because of that, so it’s not superstition in that sense.”

Does he feel that there is any incompatibility between bullfighting and his faith? He hesitated before answering.

“There can be, insofar as we forcados receive a lot of praise, and that can feed into our vanity and our pride, and as Catholics we are called to avoid that, so I struggle against it.”

Bullfighting is only one of many deep traditions in Portugal related to the animal.

Others include largadas, where a bull is let loose in the streets of a town — which is perhaps unsurprisingly more prone to cause injuries and fatalities, since the bull’s horns are not capped, and revelers are often drunk — and garraiadas, where a bull-calf is released into an improvised arena, and young boys and men dare each other to go in and try to grab the calf or just run past it and get to the other side without being knocked over.

Maria da Cunha Menezes, from Santarém, is the leader of the local branch of an international Catholic movement called Young Adult Teams of Our Lady, which organizes a garraiada every year for members and friends.

“It’s never been an issue for us here. It’s a moment for gathering and hanging out, building friendships and having fun,” she told The Pillar. “I won’t go into the arena myself, but it’s always fun to watch the boys do so, and even the children of the couples that accompany us.”

“For us, in Santarém, it’s an important part of our identity, and other teams’ members from other parts of the country always come along as well,” she said.

“I was very exposed to the bullfighting world growing up. I have friends and acquaintances who are forcados, and my brother has also applied to join a group. It is a big part of our lives. We have a lot of respect for bullfighting, and it is certainly something I feel a part of.”

Knowing how dangerous it can be, though, how does she feel when she sees friends in the ring?

“That’s a difficult question. For us, it is a source of pride, and a great honor to see them in there,” she said. “But of course, when they are standing in front of the bull, I always get nervous, and I pray a Hail Mary for everything to go well.”

Clerical opposition

Although still popular in many regions, bullfighting is nevertheless a divisive practice in Portugal.

Protests outside bullrings are common, and activists often challenge the Church over its involvement, and have successfully pressured many Catholic organizations to stop sponsoring events.

In 2017, Father Ricardo Tavares, from the Portuguese islands of the Azores, complained about the inclusion of a bullfight in the official program of the parish’s religious festivals, calling it “an anti-Christian practice, which has been repeatedly condemned by the popes.”

“As long as I am parish priest there will be no room for violence against animals,” he added in a social media post, “because where animals are harmed there will always be violence against people.”

As The Pillar has explained in detail, the Church in previous centuries condemned bullfighting directly, threatening with excommunication anyone involved, even in the capacity of spectator. But these measures were then softened, with excommunication reserved only for priests who attended. Nowadays the prohibition is widely treated as lapsed and void.

“The Church opposed bullfighting for a number of reasons”, explains Fr. Ramiro Ferreira, who was born in Salvaterra de Magos, and served as parish priest for several years in Alcochete, both towns where the bullfighting tradition is very strong. “Firstly, because of the unnecessary risk to human life, but also on the grounds of unnecessary cruelty to animals.”

“But you have to see the prohibition of bullfights in the context of St. Pius V’s reforms,” the priest said. “It was he who put an end to many of the excesses and corruption in the Church, and bullfights at the time were not what they are now. They were probably pretty wild affairs,” the priest told The Pillar.

“Nowadays they can be quite elegant affairs, there are much worse forms of entertainment.”

Despite his personal links to bullfighting communities, Ferreira said he cannot bring himself to sit through a bullfight, though he is not against it in principle.

However, he said that some of the points in the 16th century papal condemnations could still apply, while others might not.

“For example, there could, theoretically, be somebody who is drawn to a bullfight because they enjoy seeing animals suffer, and that would certainly be wrong, but that is not the experience of most normal bullfighting fans, or bullfighters.”

The characterization made by some activists that bullfights are sadistic displays of animal cruelty is rejected by those involved with the sport.

Fr. Tomaz Dias told The Pillar that bullfighters love their horses “almost as if they were their children” and António Ribeiro Telles spoke of his own deep admiration for fighting bulls: “We love animals, and we treat them well. We are defending a species. If it weren’t for us, the only place you’d find fighting bulls would be in zoos.”

“I raise fighting bulls,” said Ribeiro Telles. “Believe me, I could make much more money raising beef cattle, but I choose to raise these bulls because I love them. Often, while other people go to the beach and relax, you’ll find me out there tending to the bulls. That’s how much I care about them.”

Those involved in bullfighting also argue that the bull does not suffer any more in the arena than it would in the wild, where fights with other bulls over territory and cows can often be deadly, and that the adrenaline during a fight mostly numbs the pain they might feel from the banderillas.

Though not a fan himself, Fr. Ferreira has befriended many bullfighters, and forcados, during his years as a priest.

“They often tell me that the exposure to risk helped them keep their priorities straight, to lead an upright life,” he said, “that it helped them grow from boys into men.”

“On the other hand, I also know what some of these groups get up to outside of the bullfights — drinking, fighting, sometimes cheating on their wives. This may not be related to bullfighting itself, but if they are involved in that sort of thing – and of course not all are – then it should be denounced as harmful.”

Ferreira added that in light of the past papal pronouncements it is doubtful whether facing a bull in the ring should be considered courage, which is a virtue, or recklessness, which is a vice.

“Recklessness is exposure to unnecessary danger, and it could certainly be argued that this is what takes place in a bullfight. But it is all quite subjective. I’ve seen cases where getting involved in bullfighting proved very beneficial to people, and cases where it proved very harmful, morally.”

But Ferreira, who also has a background in canon law, did say that bullfighters, fans and even priests should not worry, nowadays, about breaking Church law simply for attending or being involved in the bullfighting world.

The Pillar contacted Fr. Ricardo Tavares, the Azorean priest who took a stand against bullfighting, but he referred to his previous statements and said he was not interested in pursuing the issue further.

This was a common response from priests on both sides of the debate, with some saying that they did not want to be associated with such a divisive topic.

One recounted to The Pillar how, soon after his ordination, he attended a garraiada as part of the parish festivities, and the local men dared him to go in and try and grab the calf.

Believing this could be a way to build a connection with many of the men who did not go to church, he stepped in and performed a successful pega. He initially told The Pillar that he was willing to speak about the experience, but was denied permission by his religious order, on the grounds that the subject was too controversial.

The Church’s position regarding bullfights in Portugal remains guarded. In 2024, a ten-year-old boy was gored by a bull during a largada in Coruche. The local bishop was confronted by anti-bullfighting activists, because the event had been announced as part of the local religious festivities. In a statement, the Diocese of Évora expressed its solidarity with the young boy and his family, wishing him a swift recovery, but explained that “the Church has nothing to do with the profane part of the festivities. The fields of responsibility are clearly defined.”

California bullrings

If in Portugal the profane and the sacred are “clearly defined,” the same is not so true in California, in the United States.

Home to a massive Portuguese community, especially from the Azores, which has a strong bullfighting tradition, places like Turlock, Stevinson, Gustine, and Laton, in the Central Valley, host “bloodless bullfights.” These are Portuguese-style bullfights, but instead of barbs, the bandarillas used to tag the bulls have Velcro tips, and the bull has a Velcro pad taped to its back.

Even so, bullfighting is only legal in California under a religious freedom exemption.

Fr. Manuel Sousa, a priest in the Diocese of Stockton, is from the Portuguese community. Though not a big fan himself – he says he has been to maybe two fights in his life as a priest – he admits that bullfights are popular, especially among the Portuguese community, attracting up to one thousand people.

“It's really quite amazing. People sometimes drive an hour for a bullfight, maybe even more,” he explained.

As for the religious freedom exemption, Sousa believes that it was invoked as a way for the community found to keep its traditions, and that even though the fights are usually connected to Feasts of the Holy Spirit, a very strong Azorean devotion, “it's done in such a way that the Church is not liable for anything that might happen, because the Church would not run a risk like that.”

California even has its own groups of forcados, the oldest of which is the Amateur Forcados Group of Turlock, the first ever formed outside of Portugal.

“Bullfights in California are supposedly bloodless. That’s true for the bull, I suppose, but not always for us,” says George Martins, the group’s current captain.

Martins’ uncle helped found the group in 1976, his father joined in 1981, and George grew up around the activity. He holds the record for the biggest bull ever grabbed by a Californian forcado, a nearly 1,500 lbs beast, during a bullfight in mainland Portugal. The bulls used in California are generally younger and smaller, but can still weigh close to 900 pounds.

“Grabbing a bull requires complete focus. And if you’re not able to control your emotions, then this is not for you,” he told The Pillar. “When the bull charges, everything happens so fast, it’s just a blur. But as you become more experienced, and do it more often, you start to see things happen more clearly.”

“Once you grab onto the bull, there’s a rush of adrenaline that goes through you, as you try to cling on. And once the grab is completed, then the joy and relief take over, being around our brothers, knowing we all helped to complete the task, the feeling of achievement... It's a mix of emotions.”

Even though this is a very Portuguese tradition, George says that his group includes some Mexicans and even a couple of Anglo-Americans. The bullfights also attract some non-Portuguese spectators, which can create a different atmosphere than bullfights in Portugal.

“They kind of treat it like a rodeo sometimes,” Martins said. “There will be a lot more excitement when the pega is not successful and the guy is getting thrown up in the air. In Portugal they are looking for things to be done the correct way, here they just want action.”

What does not change from crossing the Atlantic is the religious dimension. “On the day of the bullfight, when we’re all in our uniforms we always pray together,” said Martins. “We have a little box with an Our Lady of Fatima in it, and we have rosaries that we carry with us everywhere. One of the arenas here has a chapel, but even if there isn’t a chapel, we definitely pray before every bullfight together.”

Beneath the groups’ image of Our Lady is a plaque with the inscription: “To Our Lady of Fatima, we pray that you allow all men who have worn and honored this jacket, both in heaven and on earth, to pray for us, protect us, and help us once more in the arena.”

Fr. Sousa said that over his years ministering to the local Portuguese community he was sometimes approached by young men who asked him for a special blessing because they had a bullfight that evening, though he was never asked to officially minister to a group.

Martins describes himself as a religious man, who is heavily involved in the community’s religious festivals, and has no trouble in understanding the religious freedom exemption for bullfights.

“Here in California the bullfights are put on by the Portuguese celebrations honoring the Holy Spirit. The celebrations take place all weekend, and the bullfight is a way to thank the donors and everyone who helped, so they are always on the Monday night.”

His activities in the ring, however, may be drawing to a close. At 36, and after 16 years of grabbing bulls, he has had to endure two back surgeries and more concussions than he can count.

Martins believes his Mexican fiancée is eager for him to quit, but has hopes that their four-year-old son will follow in the family footsteps, though he admits that “if he does, I would be nervous, definitely more nervous than when I’m in there myself”.

Fr. Dias believes that there is a special mystique to the forcados: “There is a unique aesthetic to it, in how it illustrates man’s relationship with animals, how, with camaraderie and intelligence he can subdue an animal so much larger than himself; and in the risk, passion and commitment, which are part of anybody’s life.”

“Deep down it’s about grabbing life by the horns, with all its risks and consequences,” the priest said. “And that can be a beautiful thing.”