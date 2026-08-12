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Fr. Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr. Jedidiah Tritle
13h

I'd like to think we Millennial priests are like the "discalced reform" in dioceses. I'd like to be remembered as a priest who is serious about prayer, asceticism, and evangelical poverty. But in reality, I'll probably just be remembered for the sandals 😬

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Peter G. Epps's avatar
Peter G. Epps
10h

That's a pretty rose-colored glasses take, my friend. But enjoy it while you can. GenX did.

:-)

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