The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Weaver's avatar
Charles Weaver
34m

What a wonderful article. I hope that the Pillar readers in the relevant hierarchical chain of command can see the negative impacts their current plans will have on the faithful profiled here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Sonski's avatar
Peter Sonski
40m

I don't attend the extraordinary form but respect those who do. Perhaps if the option were closer i would. I have attended many reverent and beautiful Novus Ordo liturgies. The experience is edifying. I've had several unexpected and unwelcome circumstances though. Romans 12:12 has become my watchword.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture