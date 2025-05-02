The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack's avatar
Jack
1hEdited

Would not be my choice but I would not hold his role in appointing bishops against him. The pope has a set of priorities and your job is to fulfill his vision. Obedience is a virtue and the cardinal seems to live that out well.

Now the abuse stuff…that is a different story and I am not sure how important the abuse is to the college as a whole. But I hope they all have done their research and that they do value rooting the scourge of predation from the Church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom OP's avatar
Tom OP
2h

If you like the crop of bishops that have been promoted in the last 5 years, this is your guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture