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T. A. Morris's avatar
T. A. Morris
2h

Amazing that de Cuacos was able to avoid martyrdom until the mid-20th Century. :p

Georgia martyrs, ora pro nobis!

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Fr Augustine Hilander OP's avatar
Fr Augustine Hilander OP
2h

Under Friar Blas Rodríguez de Cuacos

1557 not 1957

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