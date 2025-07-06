The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
5hEdited

We have to pray for the protection of our good priests. Given this priest's high level of education at two very orthodox religious universities where he was sent by his bishop, he was likely to advance far and that along with his obvious dedication to saving souls meant that he would be a prime target for Satan and the cartels who serve him through Satanic cults like Santa Muerta. When past Mexican president Calderon sent forces to fight the cartels, they would destroy multiple shrines dedicated to Santa Muerta and it was known that drug shipments were "blessed" or rather cursed through Satanic rituals. This was unlikely to have been a mistaken identity crime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture