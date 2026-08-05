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Pilgrim's avatar
Pilgrim
5h

As someone who lives in a border diocese, I will say it’s become increasingly obvious that some bishops are out of touch with the concerns of many of the laypeople living in their diocese. I get it, they don’t have their own property or children to worry about (strong pros for missionary abilities); the reality is that unchecked immigration poses real dangers to women and children. As an example- our bishop called for churches to open their halls as shelters for undocumented immigrants. There was no concern shown for the safety of the women, children, and elderly of the parish (the same people who, if they are 18+, are required to become Virtus certified to teach Catechism to classes that include their own children).

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Fr. N. Romero's avatar
Fr. N. Romero
4h

The photo shows almost no women or children. It seems like Rocha noticed this, pointing out "young men" in particular. This sort of "immigration" seems markedly different from US where we see a lot of families (at least in the media). I fear when we talk about immigration in sweeping terms, it can be apples and oranges sometimes.

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