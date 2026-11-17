The apostolic nuncio to the United States encouraged the U.S. bishops to renew their communion with the Church, in order to strengthen their capacity to carry out their ecclesial ministry.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia. Credit: USCCB / YouTube.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, who was named as nuncio to the United States earlier this year, addressed the U.S. bishops gathered at their annual fall plenary assembly in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Caccia pointed to the bishops’ periodic ad limina visits with the pope as a kind of roadmap of communion that flows into mission.

“You come to Rome, to the heart of our visible unity, bringing the faith of your people, their gifts, hopes, and wounds. Through prayer and encounter with the Successor of Peter and your brother bishops, the bonds of communion are strengthened,” he said.

“Then, as blood flows from the heart to nourish the body, you return to your Churches with renewed strength to proclaim Christ and draw others into His life. The movement toward the heart becomes a fresh impulse for mission.”

Caccia praised the Church in the U.S. for its zeal and evangelization, noting in particular its high number of adults entering the Church.

He urged the bishops to see their upcoming ad limina visits to Rome as an opportunity to strengthen their own faith.

“You bring to Rome the life of your particular Churches, in each of which the one Church of Christ is present and active. Through this encounter, their gifts enrich the whole Church, and you receive encouragement for the ministry to which you will return,” he said.

During the ad limina visit to Rome, the bishops make a pilgrimage to the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul.

“You will go to Rome as successors of the Apostles to renew your profession of the faith they proclaimed and sealed with their blood,” Caccia said. “Their tombs recall the apostolic foundations of the Church – the same Church that Christ continues to teach, sanctify, and govern through our episcopal ministry. In celebrating the Eucharist there, you will express and deepen the communion we share in Him.”

The ad liminia visit also includes a meeting with the pope, which Caccia noted will hold special significance for the U.S. bishops because Pope Leo is the first pontiff from the United States.

The meeting is a reciprocal strengthening for both parties, Caccia said, with the bishops receiving the pope’s guidance and encouragement, and the pope benefiting from the experience of the bishops in his own work governing the Church.

“This communion serves the unity of the Church in the apostolic faith and strengthens our common witness to the Gospel,” Caccia reflected. “Here communion and mission meet: strengthened in the one faith, you will return to your people with renewed courage to proclaim Christ and invite others into communion with Him and His Church.”

He encouraged the bishops to prepare for this meeting with Pope Leo through an honest examination of their own ministries, including their prayer lives, closeness to their priests, and service to the poor.

The bishops’ ad limina visits to Rome also include meeting with curial officials.

“These meetings provide an opportunity to address concrete pastoral questions in a spirit of communion, serving the good of the whole Church and safeguarding her common discipline,” Caccia said. “Bring your questions with candor and share your pastoral experience generously: what is bearing fruit, where you face difficulties, and what assistance you need.”

The nuncio offered his prayers that the bishops will grow in virtue so that they may better imitate Christ as they continue to carry out their ministries.

“May your pilgrimage to the tombs of the Apostles renew your faith. May your meeting with the Successor of Peter strengthen your hope. And may the communion you experience deepen your pastoral charity, so that you return with hearts renewed in the love of the Good Shepherd, who seeks the lost and lays down His life for His sheep,” he said.