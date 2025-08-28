The Pillar

Discussion about this post

Jared Cowell
2h

Great article. Thanks, JD!

4h

I supported a man whose wife left him, divorced him, and sought an annulment within the past few years. The Church still has a long way to go in practice.

I will never understand why the Church requires divorce as a condition to the annulment process. The harm done through the divorce process to this man and his children was devastating. And as he fought to retain custody and parenting rights, the accusations being made against him only became more vitriolic. Whatever hope we had for reconciliation was slowly extinguished. By the end, many of us asked what it mattered whether the annulment process found that the marriage was valid. The lived reality - the common life of the marriage - was dead.

But the allegations touched on a long history of abuse in this man's family. They were deeply painful for him and for the other victims. Several were called to provide testimonies on his behalf, but the weight of it became paralyzing. They agonized over what to say. How it would be perceived or misunderstood. What claims they had heard from the divorce that they should respond to or correct. What context to provide or share from their own personal trauma.

It dragged on longer than it should have. But the Diocese did not impose a deadline for responding, and the man did not feel right putting pressure on them. One day, he was simply informed that the record was closed, and no additional testimonies would be accepted. Even though most of the family members he called on had yet to submit anything.

It made no sense. If the Diocese had thought the record was sufficient, and saw that testimonies had not been submitted, then they could have informed him that the record would be closed in two weeks, or something like that. Instead, they went from "no deadline" to "too late." And the hurt that this man felt - at feeling abandoned by the family that had been supporting him through this crisis - was too much. The relationships there have yet to recover.

