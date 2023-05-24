Monks target contraband Trappist beer sales

The monks of Belgium’s Saint-Sixtus Abbey don’t brew their coveted Trappist beer for profit.

So when they realized their product was being resold illegally at inflated prices over the border in the Netherlands, they decided to take action.

Trappist Westvleteren Blond. Dirk Van Esbroeck via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0).

The abbey announced May 22 that its three beers — Trappist Westvleteren Blond, Trappist Westvleteren 8, and Trappist Westvleteren 12 — would be sold in independent Dutch liquor stores for a trial period.

The move, which will be evaluated after a year, aims to provide the beer directly to Dutch connoisseurs through specialized stores, reducing the demand that enables individuals to profit from buying crates from the abbey, taking them over the Dutch border, and reselling them at high prices.

The Algemeen Dagblad, a Dutch daily newspaper, said that the abbey had successfully tackled illegal reselling in Belgium, but the problem recently shifted over the border.

A bottle of Trappist Westvleteren 12 can reportedly cost more than 10 euros when bought through an unauthorized retailer in the Netherlands, while a crate of 24 bottles ordered from the abbey website retails for 48.80 euros, or little more than 2 euros per bottle.

Katholiek Nieuwsblad, a Catholic weekly newspaper in the Netherlands, said that the beers’ popularity and scarcity had combined to create “a lucrative profiteering business in the Netherlands, with bottles of Trappist being resold to stores, cafes, and restaurants for large sums of money.”

It quoted the abbey as saying: “These usurious practices are diametrically opposed to the values of the community. After all, the brothers want as many people as possible to enjoy their Trappist beers at a normal, fair price.”

The abbey brewery, in the Belgian province of West Flanders, produces approximately 7,500 hectoliters annually over 42 brewing days.

The monks employ the infusion brew method, using only natural ingredients including water, barley malt, hops, and yeast. The beer is unfiltered and unpasteurized.

Around 790 hectoliters — roughly 240,000 bottles or a tenth of the total output — will be exported to the Netherlands.

During the year-long trial period, the beer will be distributed in the Netherlands via an importer in Hulst, a city near the Belgian border.

The sale of Trappist Westvleteren beer is strictly regulated. Until now, it has only been available to private individuals able to collect their orders at the abbey door or a nearby visitor center.

In 2021, the abbey launched a pilot home delivery project, taking orders of a maximum of one crate of beer to customers with an address in Belgium.

A selection of beers with the Authentic Trappist Product logo. Philip Rowlands via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Only five of Belgium’s celebrated beers bear the Authentic Trappist Product logo: Chimay, Orval, Rochefort, Westmalle, and Westvleteren. The Trappist Westvleteren beers are said to be the rarest of the five.

To qualify for the label, products must be created within the environs of an abbey. The process should be supervised by monks or nuns, and profits go to the religious community or charitable works.

There are just 13 abbeys worldwide that belong to the International Trappist Association while brewing and selling their own beer.

The brewery at Saint-Sixtus Abbey — which belongs to the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance and has 20 monks and nine lay workers — dates back to 1839, when it received a brewer’s license signed by Belgium’s King Leopold I.

Money raised by sales of the beer covers the monks’ living expenses, workers’ salaries, and maintenance of the abbey.

