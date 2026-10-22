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Father Dominic Sternhagen's avatar
Father Dominic Sternhagen
2h

This article is 100 percent right on how priests feel - which is totally helpless when our rights are violated with no one to turn to without risking retaliation. To be clear, where I am now I don’t feel that, thanks be to God, but I know many priests in many diocese who do, and even if your bishop is good, that is no guarantee his successor will be. Sometimes we have joked about forming a priest’s union and entering into collective bargaining. We never would, of course, but it points to a need for something. I have seen religious priests working in a diocese as more protected as they have a group they are part of that in theory can have their back if they are mistreated, and that is at least one interesting solution…

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Kevin Tierney's avatar
Kevin Tierney
1h

What actually is (if it even exists) policy on non-retaliation for good faith objections/reporting of problems? For example, in the corporate world, there's a general understanding (including ways to protect privacy of individuals involved in complaints) that protect them from retaliation. Nobody says its easy when a complaint is found without merit, but there are practices.

How does this exist or not exist in the Church? because it seems there is a general expectation that unless you get a bishop sacked, he is going to retaliate against a priest, even if he was in the wrong.

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