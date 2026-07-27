The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cornelius du Laus's avatar
Cornelius du Laus
1h

Remember that this is funerals, not deaths. The number of deaths is likely higher than reported, since children who do not practice the faith anymore sometimes elect to skip the funeral Mass and have mom's "celebration of life" at the funeral home. Still, the funeral to baptism ratio is a helpful metric.

Reply
Share
Matt Perlinger's avatar
Matt Perlinger
1h

I guess we will find out whether banning traditional liturgical practices and purging the seminary of conservative professors solves their vocations problem.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture