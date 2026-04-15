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Andrew Torrey, LC's avatar
Andrew Torrey, LC
24m

Abp. Marín gives me the impression of being a really deep man of God! And very learned, too.

I'm encouraged by our Pope's appointments.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
26m

Very lovely. Thank you!

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